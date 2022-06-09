ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooling centers to open Friday around region with temps above 100 expected

By Bay City News
High heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will be in effect for inland parts of the Bay Area starting Thursday until Saturday, prompting some local agencies to set up cooling centers to help residents beat the heat. Friday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, as temperatures soar to high 90s and lower 100s temperatures in far inland regions, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday temperatures may top 100 degrees inland

The heat advisory on Friday applies to parts of the East, South and North Bays, San Benito County and the Santa Cruz Mountains and interior Central Coast. An excessive heat warning is in effect for Solano County as temperatures reach 102 degrees in Fairfield. It will be nearly 80 degrees in San Francisco.

How to beat the heat?

Three community cooling centers will open in San Jose on Friday from 1-9 p.m., according to the city’s Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Department. This includes Camden (3369 Union Ave.), Mayfair (2039 Kammerer Ave.) and Roosevelt (901 E. Santa Clara St.) Community Centers. Residents will have access to bottled water, free Wi-Fi and outlets to charge devices.

Santa Rosa officials announced that residents seeking refuge from the heat can use the city’s Finley Community Center (2060 W. College Ave.) from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the Steele Lane Community Center (415 Steele Lane) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Centennial Recreation Center in Morgan Hill (171 W. Edmundson Ave.) is open 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

The Mountain View Community Center (201 S. Rengstorff Ave.) will be open Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Mountain View Public Library (585 Franklin St.) will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Robert K. Schatz Police Services Fire Administration Building lobby (1000 Villa St.) will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Watch KRON4 News Online

Santa Clara cooling centers include the Central Park Library (2635 Homestead Road), the Mission Branch Library (1098 Lexington St.) and the Northside Branch Library (695 Moreland Way), which are open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Santa Clara Senior Center (1303 Fremont St.) is open 12:30-3 p.m.

The Sunnyvale Library (665 W. Olive Ave.) will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The National Weather Service recommends that people avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Friday.

Come Saturday, the high pressure is expected to weaken and bring cooler ocean breezes inland. A cold system will sweep across Northern California, pushing temperatures about 15 to 20 degrees cooler compared to hot temperature peaks on Friday.

More information on community cooling centers can be found here .

