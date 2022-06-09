3 killed in fiery crash during stormy Arkansas weather
At least three people were killed after multiple 18-wheelers and cars were caught in a fiery pileup on an interstate at Malvern, Arkansas, on June 8, local news reported.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said the crash caused a miles-long tailback on I-30 in Hot Spring County.
Footage by Joni Deardorff shows several crashed trucks with flames engulfing some of them.
Credit: Joni Deardoff via StoryfulCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0