3 killed in fiery crash during stormy Arkansas weather

At least three people were killed after multiple 18-wheelers and cars were caught in a fiery pileup on an interstate at Malvern, Arkansas, on June 8, local news reported.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said the crash caused a miles-long tailback on I-30 in Hot Spring County.

Footage by Joni Deardorff shows several crashed trucks with flames engulfing some of them.

Credit: Joni Deardoff via Storyful

