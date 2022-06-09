ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malvern, AR

3 killed in fiery crash during stormy Arkansas weather

By Storyful
 4 days ago

At least three people were killed after multiple 18-wheelers and cars were caught in a fiery pileup on an interstate at Malvern, Arkansas, on June 8, local news reported.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) said the crash caused a miles-long tailback on I-30 in Hot Spring County.

Footage by Joni Deardorff shows several crashed trucks with flames engulfing some of them.

