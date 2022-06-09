ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

SEVERAL UNRESTRAINED CHILDREN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN CRASH

By MiCo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday evening at 6:44 pm a Montgomery County Precinct 1...

Related
PURSUIT ON I-69 TURNS INTO MANHUNT NEAR SPLENDORA-FREEWAY CLOSED

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are in pursuit of a vehicle on I-69 northbound. The vehicle has struck several vehicles and was seen throwing things out the window. The suspect has crashed the vehicle and jumped out into the woods at…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/pursuit-on-i-69-turns-into-manhunt-near-splendora-freeway-closed/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Suspect shot after police chase in Montgomery County, DPS says

HOUSTON – A man has been shot after leading a state trooper on a chase through Montgomery County Monday afternoon. According to investigators, a state trooper attempted to make a traffic stop on 59 North near Liberty County, but the suspect refused to stop, leading the trooper on a short pursuit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Driver dead after truck falls off, bursts into flames from Beltway 8 overpass near Missouri City, firefighters say

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – A truck driver is dead after authorities say their truck fell off an overpass and caught fire at Beltway 8 on Monday. According to Missouri City Fire Chief M. Partida, firefighters from Houston Fire, Missouri City, and Stafford were called to Beltway 8 and US-90 Alt at around noon where a dump truck carrying concrete crashed after falling off the overpass, landing on the ground below.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
2 killed, 2 hospitalized during major crash in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - A major crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least two people killed, and two others were hospitalized. Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened in the northbound main lanes of the 11800 block of Eastex Freeway. It appears a truck and a Kia Soul were the only ones involved in the accident, but It's unclear what led up to the crash.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 MAKES ARREST ON ILLEGAL DUMPING

Monday afternoon Constable Hayden received a call from a concerned citizen who was driving down Daw Collins near Old 105. The citizen reported two males in a pickup dumping 18-wheeler tires in the ditch. Constable Hayden sent several units to the location as there has been a problem with tires being dumped on State and County property. When units arrived they were able to get both males detained. The citizen also provided them with a video of the incident. He told deputies that as soon as the males realized they were being recorded they picked the tires up and put them back in the pickup. Hayden contacted the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office and secured charges of illegal dumping. Constable Hayden said he was tired of all the illegal dumping and that they were putting cameras in several locations known as dumping grounds to catch the violators. He is also asking the public to report any incidents of illegal dumping. Montgomery County Precinct 4 Commissioner Mett’s said Montgomery County spends approximately $187.00 a ton to dispose of tires. That averages out to close to $10,000 a year. In addition, they have to be stored until they get a truckload, then loaded and hauled to the tire disposal company in Cleveland. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office filed a Class B Misdemeanor illegal dumping on Wilmer Carrasco Espinal, age 31 who just recently came to the United States from Honduras.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WOMAN CHARGED WITH INDECENCY WITH A CHILD AT ROMAN FOREST POOL

Last Friday evening Roman Forest Police responded to the Roman Forest swimming pool in the 1600 block of Roman Forest Drive for a reported intoxicated female. Officers arrived on the scene they were informed that the intoxicated woman had groped the 15-year-old lifeguard and then grabbed her by the ponytail and pulled the lifeguard into the pool. The lifeguard was able to get free. As officers spoke with the lifeguard a second female told officers that the intoxicated female had made multiple sexual advances. This included pulling the straps of her bathing suit off her shoulders and commenting on her appearance. Another 10-year-old child also reported that the female rubbed the inside of her thigh as she sat at the picnic table. The intoxicated female also had her 10-year-old daughter with her. The District Attorney requested a $30,000 bond however it was reduced to a $10,000 bond by the magistrate. The female had a prior record for public lewdness and illegal operation of a sexually oriented business. Both Harris County cases were in 1999. She was given 18-months probation on the operation of a sexually oriented business charge. The public lewdness was dismissed.
ROMAN FOREST, TX
2 dead after street racing leads to fiery crash, police say

HOUSTON — Two people are dead following a fiery crash that resulted from street racing, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 10:11 Saturday night in the 11000 block of Homestead Road. Investigators say a black pickup truck was racing another vehicle at what witnesses described as extreme...
HOUSTON, TX
2 killed in major accident on Eastex Freeway, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities say two people have been pronounced dead after a major crash in Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the accident involved a truck and a KIA Soul in the 11800 block of the Eastex Freeway. A man and a woman in...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Authorities send warning for thousands after Felicia Johnson is murdered, dismembered

HOUSTON - Disturbing details are continuing to emerge regarding a man now charged with murdering and dismembering a woman after taking her to his West Houston apartment. According to court records, Felicia Johnson and Chukwuebuka Nwobodo agreed over Snapchat that he would pay her $500 to meet up with her. She hasn’t been seen since and there is a warning for the thousands of Houstonians who work in the sex industry.
HOUSTON, TX
KATY MAN TRIES TO OPEN LOOP 494 BRIDGE WITH HIS CAR

Just after 3 am East Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported crash involving a Chrysler 300, on Loop 494 on the south end of the Caney Creek bridge. The bridge, which has been closed for close to 2-years due to structural damage…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/katy-man-tries-to-open-loop-494-bridge-with-his-car/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Fugitive sought in Madison Co. drug case

MADISON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a wanted man considered armed and dangerous. The Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Darryl Efram Brown is a suspected drug dealer. His storefront home was raided by narcotics deputies on Friday – and now Darryl is on the run, leaving his family to be taken to jail and grandchildren to be put with Child Protective Services.
MADISON COUNTY, TX
Arrest made in head-on collision involving 18-wheeler

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (FOX 44) – A head-on collision involving an 18-wheeler led to an early morning road closure in College Station. Police posted on social media early Friday morning about a traffic advisory – where police and fire units were working a crash in the southbound lanes of the Earl Rudder Freeway at Harvey Mitchell Parkway. Southbound Earl Rudder Freeway was closed at this time, and traffic was being diverted onto Emerald Parkway. Travelers were urged to avoid this area.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

