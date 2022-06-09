ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Billings firefighters urge public to avoid Yellowstone River recreation during high water

By City of Billings news release
Q2 News
Q2 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgYiJ_0g61DygR00

BILLINGS – This month’s rainfall, warming temperatures, and consequent snow melt, has been the perfect recipe for a fast, high-flowing Yellowstone River.

With that in mind, the Billings Fire Department is urging our community to refrain from recreating on the Yellowstone.

Within this past month, the river flow has increased 10-fold, going from 3,000 Cubic Feet Per Second (CFS) during the first week of May, to 34,000 CFS the morning of June 8.

“At that rate, there’s a lot of force behind that river, and the river itself is swollen beyond its normal banks, and so it’s starting to pick up debris and take things into the current with it,” explained City of Billings Fire Department Engineer Mark Rickbeil.

Rickbeil acknowledges the appearance of the water can be deceiving, and it can be hard to understand the power and nature of the water.

Rickbeil uses a basketball analogy to describe 34,000 CFS.

He said to imagine 34,000 basketballs flowing by you every second.

Every cubic foot of water contains about 7.5 gallons, and each gallon weighs just over 8 lbs.

“So, every cubic foot is 56 pounds of pressure pushing against you. So if you get caught up in the river and tangled up in one of the strainers, it’s incredibly difficult to free yourself and do any sort of self-rescue,” said Rickbeil.

One of the fire department’s biggest concerns is the area below the Interstate 90 Yellowstone River project.

Natural river debris is gathering at the project’s temporary pillars and bridges, creating a river strainer, or narrow path for water flow, which can be a threat to anyone floating the river.

“It’s restricted widthwise, but also height. It’s a much lower clearance now and if we see the river rise because of warming temperatures or more snow melt or heavy rain fall, the ability to pass under that bridge becomes more difficult,” Rickbeil said.

Since the Billings Fire Department implemented its water rescue craft program in 2018, there has been an average of 10 rescues every summer.

That number is concerning as this weekend is forecast for warmer temperatures, which doesn’t only mean rising river levels from snowmelt, but it might tempt people to get in the water to cool off.

Wednesday’s river water temperature is hovering in the lower 50-degree Fahrenheit range.

“Within 15 minutes, in that water temperature, you start to lose dexterity within your extremities and so your ability to grasp onto an object to help save you, whether it be rescue throw rope that we deploy, or even a limb that you’re trying to grab onto as you move past something, it just becomes more and more difficult while you’re in that water,” said Rickbeil.

Any recreational activities on the river should include a life jacket, which Rickbeil said the fire department has witnessed a surprising number of people go without.

“If people are out here, we really encourage them to use a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket, preferably one that’s designed for white water situations,” he said.

Information on finding the appropriate life vest can be found on the U.S. Coast Guard website.

Another helpful resource is BoatUS.org [boatus.org] .

Comments / 1

Related
theelectricgf.com

Montana Guard responding to flooding search and rescue operations

The Montana National Guard is providing one UH-60 Blackhawk and one CH-47 Chinook, both helicopters, to assist in search and rescue efforts in Roscoe, in Carbon County, and Cooke City, in Park County due to significant flooding in those areas. The Guard is responding at the request of local government...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Flood evacuation center busy in Red Lodge

After dozens were evacuated from homes on the east side of Rock Creek in Red Lodge Monday, the evacuation center at the Carbon County Fairgrounds was a temporary home to many. While they don’t know when they’ll get to return home, most have been staying positive.
RED LODGE, MT
Q2 News

Laurel bracing for flooding at Riverside Park as Yellowstone River rises

The rising Yellowstone River is threatening Billings and Laurel, even if the damage seen in other parts of south-central Montana hasn't come to these cities. The Riverside Park campground in Laurel was evacuated Monday due to the ongoing threat of flooding from the rising Yellowstone River, caused by recent unpredictable weather in the area.
LAUREL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Billings, MT
Government
Yellowstone County, MT
Government
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Government
KULR8

Severe flooding reported in Red Lodge, multiple homes destroyed

RED LODGE, MT- Flooding continues to impact the state of Montana at an alarming rate. Aaron Martin shared that the current situation has been a humbling 24 hours. Martin says that he was up all night building sandbag barriers for what he thought could be contained. Early this morning he...
RED LODGE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yellowstone River#High Water#Heavy Rain#White Water#Rain Fall
NBCMontana

Flooding concerns in Rock Creek, Clarks Fork Rivers

MISSOULA, Mont. — Carbon County Sheriff's Office says both the Rock Creek and the Clarks Fork Rivers in Carbon County have raised the National Weather Services' flooding concern on Sunday. According to officials, water has reached or exceeded river and irrigation ditch banks in several areas, as well as...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Areas in Montana respond to extensive flooding

The Stillwater County Sheriff and Coroner’s office announced Monday morning that the Roads and Bridges Department, law enforcement, and fire rescue have been deployed in several areas of the county. The towns of Nye, Fishtail, and Absarokee along the Stillwater River are experiencing substantial flooding. Voluntary evacuations from areas...
STILLWATER COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
explorebigsky.com

Southwest Montana rivers at historic highs

BIG SKY — Heavy rains and snow runoff have caused the Gallatin River to reach flood stage today with flow rates rising to 8,930 cubic feet per second. This is the highest the Gallatin has been since 1997 when it set a record at a peak of 9,160 cfs.
BIG SKY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Flood watches for several Montana counties

Snowmelts and excessive rainfall over the weekend have prompted several flood watches and warnings for several counties in Montana. The National Weather Service issued flood watches Sunday for areas of Yellowstone County, Park County, and Sweetgrass County. Areas of Carbon County have had reports of water washing over areas of...
CARBON COUNTY, MT
Q2 News

Q2 News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Billings, Montana news and weather from Q2 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy