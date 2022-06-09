Meet The Sheriff: Aaron Mitchell, Sabine Parish

Danny Paul Demeritt entered peacefully into rest on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 68. Visitation will be on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM until the time of service which will begin at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.

DERIDDER, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO