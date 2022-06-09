Meet The Sheriff: Aaron Mitchell, Sabine Parish

MANY, La. - In this week's segment of meet the sheriff, KTBS 3's Elizabeth Polk traveled to Many to meet with Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell. Mitchell took office in July 2020, but says that being...
It was another busy weekend for Bossier Parish law enforcement. Here are the mugshots of everyone booked Friday, June 10th - Sunday, June 12th, 2022, in Bossier Parish, LA. Charges range from alleged possession to contempt of court, to driving under the influence, with a whole lot of "failures to appear." It's important to note that everyone included on this list is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
SHREVEPORT, La. – Charges are being upgraded for two men suspected in a Shreveport shooting back in April. Detectives are now charging Elijah Williams and Thomas Office with Attempted First Degree Murder. The upgraded charges come after the victim of the April 30th shooting died from his injuries.
SHREVEPORT, La. - An armed Shreveport teenager is on the run after escaping state custody in in Avoyelles Parish. According to the Office of Juvenile Justice Custody, this is 17-year-old Anthony Mandigo Jr.'s third escape from custody. Mandigo is serving juvenile life for multiple felonies including aggravated flight from an...
MANSFIELD, La. -- A Shreveport man died and three people were injured Sunday night in a two-vehicle crash in Mansfield. State police said Donte Mack, 27, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Ochsner LSU Health in Shreveport. Arteaetear Franklin, 54, of Mansfield and his two passengers were...
The following bookings were logged by the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office:. Jason Runge, age 44, of Rosepine, was arrested and charged with one count of Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (Methamphetamine). Runge was also arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Runge remains in the VPSO jail.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 10, 2022. Bryan Matthew Johnson, 65, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court. Zackery Fisher, 33, Baytown, Texas: Theft of a firearm; illegal carrying of weapons: possession, custody or use of any tools customarily used by thieves or burglars.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport Police and Fire were on scene Monday night at the Southwood Village Apartments where there was a near drowning. Police said when they arrived a four-year-old child was found unconscious in the pool. The child was given emergency first aid and transported to the hospital. KTBS...
SHREVEPORT, La. - One of two men sought in connection with a homicide weeks ago Shreveport has been arrested. Shreveport police said Elijah Williams, 22, was arrested Saturday in Houston, Texas. Officers are still searching for Thomas Office, 20. Both are accused in the shooting death of Jared Pellatier, 28,...
A two-vehicle crash on La. Highway 34 in Ouachita Parish Friday claimed three lives. Louisiana State Police responded to the collision south of La. Highway 840-1 about 11:40 Friday night. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor, driven by 68-year-old George Barmore, was traveling north on Highway 34. For unknown reasons, he crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided with a 2005 Ford F-250, driven by 35-year-old Joshua Kelley of West Monroe.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Market Basket on Nelson road is closed today, June 13 after a fire broke out inside the building. The Lake Charles Fire Department received the call at 10:47 p.m. on Sunday, June 12. The fire was contained to the inside of the building, LCFD said.
SHREVEPORT La. - A man was shot in the face once and in the neck twice in Shreveport Monday night. The shooting occurred on 543 Browning Street. Police said the shooting happened after a group of people were arguing. Some witnesses are now being detained. The victim was transported to...
Danny Paul Demeritt entered peacefully into rest on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the age of 68. Visitation will be on Monday, June 13, 2022, from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM, at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder, LA. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 14, 2022, with visitation starting at 10:00 AM until the time of service which will begin at 2:00 PM, in the chapel of Labby Memorial Funeral Home in DeRidder. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in DeRidder, LA. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Labby Memorial Funeral Home of DeRidder.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 14 years since LaKisha Taylor was last seen, leaving her family still without any answers after her disappearance in 2008. “I don’t even have closure. We would like closure, that’s the main thing we want is closure. After 14 years, that’s a long time,” LaKisha’s brother Emile Alexander said.
Authorities Asking for Assistance from the Public in June 11 Burglary Case in Moss Bluff. Moss Bluff, Louisiana – On June 11, 2022, at approximately 10:35 pm, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a burglary that occurred in the 3300 block of North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff, Louisiana during night hours on June 9th . They are asking anyone that may have any information or video footage to contact CPSO at 337-491-3605 or email [email protected].
SHREVEPORT, La.- A drive by shooting around 7:30 P.M. in the 7800 block of Gideon drive sends one male victim to Ochsner LSU Health. The victim was hit in the left thigh. According to officials the shots came from a black car.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are still looking for a man they say is responsible for a fatal shooting on Prospect Street. SPD secured warrants for 20-year-olf Thomas Office and 22-year-old Elijah Williams as suspects in the April 30 shooting of a man in the 200 block of Prospect Street.
SHREVEPORT, La.- A shooting in the 3300 block of bond street just before 10 p.m. sends one 14-year-old boy to the hospital. According to neighbors in the area the 14-year-old was shot in the foot and has non-life threatening injuries. KTBS will keep you updated as more information rolls in.
Two Separate June 11 Crashes in Louisiana Leave Two People Dead. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on June 12, 2022, that on Saturday, June 11, 2022, just after 2:00 p.m., LSP Troop F responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 east of LA Hwy 3074. Steve Long, 68, of Simsboro, Louisiana, was killed in the crash. The preliminary investigation revealed that Long was driving a 2002 Nissan Xterra west on Interstate 20. The Nissan exited the roadway and collided with a parked 2019 Freightliner for unknown reasons.
Jennings, La. (KPLC) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash in Jeff Davis Parish on Monday, June 6. The crash claimed the life of Jerry W. Hughes, 73, who was struck from behind by an SUV while riding his bicycle on Hwy 1126, according to state police. Police located the suspect vehicle later in the week.
