INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carmel Caffeine Trail kicks off its summer sampling kickoff event Saturday. The event is at 30 West Main Street from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. “Today is an event where we have seven different vendors from the Carmel Caffeine Trail sampling and doing coffee demonstrations from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.. It’s at 30 West Main Street, which is Circle Real Estate building, in the Arts in Design District. This is a representation of just a part of the Carmel Caffeine Trail which is 25 and counting different vendors that serve gourmet coffee and tea,” Anne O’brien said.

CARMEL, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO