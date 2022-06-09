ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Jason Garrett to Replace Drew Brees at NBC

By Madison Williams
 4 days ago

The former coach got some experience in the broadcast booth this year working for NBC as an analyst for the USFL season.

A day after it was announced that Drew Brees would not be returning to NBC as a football analyst next season, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will replace Brees on the network.

The 56-year-old will reportedly work on the NFL pregame show Football Night in America on NBC before Sunday Night Football.

Garrett will join host Maria Taylor, who is replacing Mike Tirico , and former Colts coach Tony Dungy.

It’s unknown yet if Garrett will replace Brees as an analyst for Notre Dame football games on Peacock.

Garrett has already been working as an analyst for NBC for the network’s USFL coverage with Jac Collinsworth, who is also rumored to be Garrett’s partner for Notre Dame games. Tirico, who will now be the Sunday Night Football play-by-play announcer for NBC, previously worked with Brees on the Fighting Irish broadcasts. The USFL season marks Garrett’s first experience in the broadcast booth.

Collinsworth is also reportedly being considered for the play-by-play announcer for the Notre Dame games, meaning the duo could reunite after the USFL season.

Garrett was the head coach of the Cowboys from 2011 to ’19, then the Giants offensive coordinator from ’20 to ’21, until he was fired last season by then-head coach Joe Judge.

