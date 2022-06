Hi this is Leslie Harris. Have you ever been some place that just felt magical?. On my recent trip to Alaska, that happened to me. We took a tram to the top of Mount Roberts in Juneau. It is so lush and so green, it really did feel magical. I half expected to see fairies dancing in the sunlight. I actually teared up a little bit, and I found a heart-shaped rock. (which I find a lot)

15 HOURS AGO