52nd wedding anniversary

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that a Petition for Formal Administration and Petition to Establish Lost Will and Testament for the Estate of Cathryn Marie Peterson has been filed and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on FRANK E. MALONEY, JR., P.A., Attorney, whose address is 445 East Macclenny Avenue, Macclenny, Florida 32063; (904) 259-3155, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of the notice and on or before the 16th day of May, 2022, and to file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on FRANK E. MALONEY, JR., P.A., attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relieve demanded in the Complaint or Petition.

BAKER COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO