New Zealand announces world-first plan to tax cow and sheep burps
New Zealand has announced a plan to tax livestock burps in an effort to curb the country's greenhouse gas emissions. It would be the first time a country has done this.
the political have lost their minds. they are going to force people to either starve or eat the synthetic foods bill gates has been wanting to feed people.
