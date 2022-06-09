ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

Enter to Win a $50 Gift Card to Sarpino’s Pizzeria

By Agrippina Fadel
Talk Media
Talk Media
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enter our giveaway to win a $50 gift card to Sarpino’s Pizzeria, located in the Cypress Run Marketplace. Serving Coral Springs and Tamarac since 2018, Sarpino’s is loved by locals for free delivery and an extensive menu of pizzas, calzones, and sandwiches. Owner Vasili Bykau said locals...

coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Popeyes selling chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

MIAMI - Popeyes is throwing it back to 1972, the year of an infamous break-in now known as the Watergate scandal, Elton John released his hit song "Rocket Man," and when the famous fried chicken chain first opened its doors. Popeyes was founded on June 12, 1972, in New Orleans,...
MIAMI, FL
streetfoodblog.com

South Florida restaurant openings, closings

Keep updated with South Florida eating information:. Mamma Mia Bistro, which quietly opened in late May, is the primary U.S. eatery from Federica Priolo, who comes from a household of restaurateurs in Italy. “Mamma Mia is gonna be an Italian bistro, not a gourmand restaurant,” she says. “Right here, individuals can style the standard Italian recipes. However the signature goes to be 100% the handmade recent pasta that we’re positive Individuals will love.” True to its title, Mamma Mia can have Priolo’s mom, Lory, helming the kitchen. The restaurant opened in the identical area because the not too long ago shuttered Via Vai Italian Deli & Wine Bar (and earlier than that, Wolsen Caffe). 2043 Wilton Drive, Wilton Manors; 754-261-5385; MammaMiaBistro.com.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
City
Tamarac, FL
Coral Springs, FL
Lifestyle
City
Coral Springs, FL
City
Miramar, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Talk Media

Coral Springs Honored with 2 Telly Awards for Social Media Videos

The City of Coral Springs has been named a Bronze Winner of The Telly Awards for two of the city’s 2021 social media videos. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives entries from all 50 states and five continents. It is the world’s largest recognition for video and television content across all screens selected from more than 11,000 entries from across the globe.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pizza Toppings#Pizza Delivery#Vegan#Food Drink#Win#Canadian#Chamber Of Commerce#Italian
tripsavvy.com

I Tried Brightline, the High-Speed Train Set to Connect Disney to Miami

Even the most passionate American rail enthusiast will concede that stateside train carriers have much to be desired compared to the hyper-modern, Tokyo-style bullet trains found in other parts of the world. But Florida's Brightline, a high-speed, inter-city train currently linking Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, may finally be the solution Americans have been waiting for.
MIAMI, FL
sflcn.com

Kroger Opens its First South Florida Facility

[MIAMI] – Propelled by steady growth, The Kroger Co., announced Kroger Delivery now serves customers in South Florida with the opening of a new spoke location in Miami. The 60,000-square-foot spoke facility, in collaboration with the Fulfillment Center in Groveland, FL, will serve as a last-mile cross-dock location that efficiently expands Kroger Delivery’s ability to serve more customers.
MIAMI, FL
bocaratontribune.com

New Restaurant Coming Near TownCenter Mall

PEBB Enterprises, the entrepreneurial private real estate investment company based in Boca Raton, finalized a lease to bring the internationally renowned chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi’s Fiolina Pasta House concept to the company’s Restaurant Row development. The restaurant is expected to open its doors in the second quarter of 2023 and is inspired by Chef Trabocchi’s celebrated Washington, D.C., based Sfoglina Pasta Houses.
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

Spirit To Hire Hundreds of Flight Attendants at Career Event

Job seekers, prepare for take-off. Spirit Airlines is holding a major local hiring event for prospective flight attendants Monday. The airline, which aims to hire hundreds of new flight attendants at the event, says would-be applicants should arrive at the Signature Grand, 6900 W. State Rd. 84, Davie, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on June 13.
DAVIE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WFLA

Florida Burger King employee throws drinks at customers during argument, video shows

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — A confrontation at south Florida Burger King ended in controversy after an employee threw drinks at customers going through the drive-thru. It was all caught on video that was obtained by NBC 6. According to NBC Miami, it all started Tuesday around 12:30 a.m. when Melody Gomez and her boyfriend […]
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roaches, including 22 dead ones ‘on rodent glue trap,’ cited among 2 restaurants shut last week

Rodent droppings under sugar and flour containers, a dead roach near the hot buffet, and live roaches crawling inside boxes of trash bags plagued two restaurants temporarily ordered shut last week by state inspectors. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. ...
850wftl.com

Neglected dog tossed over Boca animal hospital fence

BOCA RATON- A small dog is lucky to be alive. Early Wednesday morning a volunteer at Tri-County Animal Rescue on Boca Rio Road found a disheveled Shih Tzu that was barely able to stand inside the facility’s fence. According to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office, the approximately 6 year...
WSVN-TV

Roadway closure due to crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Miami Beach caused a temporary closure of the roadway. Officers responded to a single vehicle crash near 45th Street and Pine Tree Drive around 5 a.m., Saturday. FPL is on the scene assisting with this process. No injuries were reported. Pine Tree...
Talk Media

Talk Media

Coral Springs, FL
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

 https://coralspringstalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy