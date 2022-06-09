ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Permitting: Stick a fork in spring, blistering heat heading to Fayetteville

By F.T. Norton, The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
The Cape Fear region will be looking at a split-decision weekend, with scattered showers threatening outdoor plans Saturday before things clear out on Sunday.

After that — stick a fork in spring.

An oppressive blob of heat is projected to slide into the Carolinas early next week, with heat and dew points combining for a sweltering stew.

Here's the setup

A slow-moving cold front will push through the Cape Fear region late Thursday, triggering scattered showers. Some of these showers will be heavy, but isolated. The front will arrive too late to keep Fayetteville from another day in the low 90s, but we should see temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s overnight.

Friday will see high-pressure clear things out, with sunshine and much drier air. Look for highs in the mid-to-upper 80s across the region, with the only chance of rain coming along the Sea Breeze Line to the south. The front that moved through Thursday doesn't have a lot of "oomph!" behind it, however, and should stall to our south.

This will lead to an increase in shower activity Saturday. The greater chance of strong storms will come to our north, where another upper-level system is expected to track, but there's still a 50-50 chance of showers in Fayetteville in the afternoon and early evening.

By Sunday, the trigger for shower activity will have moved away, leaving the region warm and sunny with only the chance of usual popcorn showers. Fayetteville should climb to about 90 for a high, with a low of 72.

Down the road

Things turn toasty across the Carolinas next week. A strong summer ridge will build into the region from the mid-South, boosting temperatures into the upper 90s, with lows only easing into the mid-to-upper 70s. This, technically, isn't a "death ridge," but it's darn close. The heat index will likely slide into triple digits by mid-week as dew points stay close to 70.

Long story short

This is the sort of summertime heat we expect in the Cape Fear region — it's just a few weeks early. Thus, setup can also create clusters of storms to the north and west that ride along the outer fringes of the ridge in the evening. We'll have to watch and see if any develop early next week.

In the tropics

There are a few bubbling stewpots deep in the Gulf and along the Pacific coast, but nothing of particular note through this week. And if there was, the ridge over the Carolinas would keep any tropical activity away.

Have a great weekend and remember to stay hydrated next week!

Got a weather question? Chick Jacobs can be reached at ncweatherhound@gmail.com or NCWeatherhound on Twitter.

