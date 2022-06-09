ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Creek, WI

Should the WIAA allow HS athletes to get paid through NIL deals?

By Taylor Lumpkin
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AIdUl_0g61CrXZ00

It's a question that's been getting some mixed reactions. Should high school athletes be able to cash in on their name, image, and likeness, or NIL?

"I think it could definitely be a cool opportunity for high schoolers," said Oak Creek softball second baseman, Natalie Fields.

On Tuesday, the Minnesota State High School League board joined the handful of other state high schools to approve a NIL policy that would allow student-athletes to get paid through endorsement and sponsorship deals. The move now has many wondering what, if anything, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association (WIAA) will do.

"It can help you pay for college, it could help you pay for school," said Fields.

Some parents and coaches are still hesitant.

Jeff Trask has been the head coach of the Oak Creek softball team for 10 years. He says while he's all for kids making money, he thinks NIL agreements would add too much pressure.

"I'd hate to see somebody take advantage of kids and exploit them. Kids have enough on their plates. We ask them to do a lot out of the season. We ask them to do a lot in season," said Trask.

Troy Fields, whose daughter has been playing softball since she was seven years old, says he sees both pros and cons of NIL approval.

"I see benefits for kids to have financial means to get to a college," said Troy. "The concerns I would have would be just people doing things for the wrong reason.​ Colleges can have deep pockets and can be very influential onto a 16, 17,18-year-old boy or girl, regardless of the sport, to influence their decisions."

TMJ4 asked the WIAA if it was considering changing its policy. In a statement, the group said it will continue to assess the impact NIL has on athletics.

Until then, Wisconsin high school athletes will just have to wait and see.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
TMJ4 News

Wisconsin Republicans allow PFAS standards to take effect

Wisconsin Republicans will allow regulations Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' administration developed to control pollution from a group of chemicals known as PFAS to take effect, a spokesman for the lawmaker who controls the Legislature's rules committee said Monday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Oak Creek, WI
Education
Oak Creek, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
City
Oak Creek, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Highschoolsports#Hs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Education
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy