It’s looking like 2023 could be an outstanding year for Xbox, even if that comes at the cost of 2022’s lineup. During the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 12, Microsoft only showed games it expects to launch within the next 12 months. Many of these games were from Xbox Game Studios, and with the exceptions of As Dusk Falls and Pentiment, they all are set to release in the first half of 2023. Many other Xbox Game Studios titles are confirmed and assumed to be slated for 2023, too.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 17 HOURS AGO