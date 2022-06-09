ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

Outrageous Gas Prices Sparking Emergency Response Changes Across U.S.

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to data from AAA, as of Thursday, the national average gas price was $4.970, compared to the same date a year ago, where gas prices were...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 12

joe
1d ago

Out of control criminal greed….which is factually destroying the middle class

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Detroit, MI
State
Indiana State
Allegan County, MI
Traffic
County
Allegan County, MI
County
Isabella County, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Porter
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Emergency Response#Emergency Management#Michigan Radio#Michigan Data#Aaa#Wjbk
The Independent

US Senator says gas prices so high ‘it would be cheaper to buy cocaine’ and run everywhere

A US senator says gas prices have become so high that “it would be cheaper to buy cocaine” and run everywhere instead of Americans using their cars.Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana made the wisecrack as he discussed the historic high prices at the pump across the country, where a gallon of gas has now crossed the $5 per gallon threshold in 17 states.“President Biden continues to campaign for more economic chaos, meanwhile, I don’t know about where you live Jesse, but in my state, the price of gas is so high that it would be cheaper to buy cocaine...
LOUISIANA STATE
Money

These 10 States Are Getting Clobbered by Spiking Gas Prices

Another day, another record high for gas prices. The national average for regular gasoline hit an all-time high of $4.76 per gallon Friday, according to the automotive club AAA. That's an increase of about 5 cents since yesterday, 56 cents since last month and a staggering $1.72 since last year.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Mashed

The Food That's Seen The Greatest Price Increase From Inflation

It's no secret that inflation has impacted every industry from fuel to furniture, but one place where U.S. consumers are really feeling its day-to-day effects is at the supermarket checkout. In January, grocery prices in the U.S. reached a record-breaking high with the overall price of food costing 6.5% more than it was the previous year, marking the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
991K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy