There’s help for new moms with postpartum depression

Approximately one out of every eight new mothers experiences postpartum depression.

Symptoms can include persistent sadness, trouble forming a bond with the baby and feelings of guilt or hopelessness.

The Belmont County Health Department is starting a postpartum depression support group.

Health officials say they have determined there is a need.

“We did some surveys in the community among women of childbearing age and also providers like physicians, obstetricians, gynecologists and other health care professionals. It was determined there is a need because there are women who, after having a baby, are suffering from postpartum depression and really need some support.”

The group will meet the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Behavioral Solutions in St. Clairsville.

Two certified leaders will facilitate the sessions.

You can register by calling the health department at (740) 695-1202, Extension 140.

