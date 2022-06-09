There’s help for new moms with postpartum depression
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)
Approximately one out of every eight new mothers experiences postpartum depression.
Symptoms can include persistent sadness, trouble forming a bond with the baby and feelings of guilt or hopelessness.
The Belmont County Health Department is starting a postpartum depression support group.
Health officials say they have determined there is a need.
“We did some surveys in the community among women of childbearing age and also providers like physicians, obstetricians, gynecologists and other health care professionals. It was determined there is a need because there are women who, after having a baby, are suffering from postpartum depression and really need some support.”
The group will meet the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Behavioral Solutions in St. Clairsville.
Two certified leaders will facilitate the sessions.
You can register by calling the health department at (740) 695-1202, Extension 140.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.
Comments / 0