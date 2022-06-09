ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont County, OH

There’s help for new moms with postpartum depression

By D.K. Wright
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

Approximately one out of every eight new mothers experiences postpartum depression.

Symptoms can include persistent sadness, trouble forming a bond with the baby and feelings of guilt or hopelessness.

The Belmont County Health Department is starting a postpartum depression support group.

Health officials say they have determined there is a need.

“We did some surveys in the community among women of childbearing age and also providers like physicians, obstetricians, gynecologists and other health care professionals. It was determined there is a need because there are women who, after having a baby, are suffering from postpartum depression and really need some support.”

The group will meet the fourth Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at Cedar Ridge Behavioral Solutions in St. Clairsville.

Two certified leaders will facilitate the sessions.

You can register by calling the health department at (740) 695-1202, Extension 140.

