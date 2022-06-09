ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers propose amendment that could recall DAs

By Amal Tlaige
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m34Mx_0g61BrZm00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN) — While the legislative session adjourned just last week, Republican lawmakers say there’s a possibility of a special session. They are proposing an amendment that would allow voters to recall their local district attorney.

In San Francisco, District Attorney Chesa Boudin was removed from office in the middle of his term. Voters in the progressive city determined the DA wasn’t punishing crime to the fullest extent of the law.

Dems confront criticism on crime after San Francisco defeat

In New York only the Governor can remove a District Attorney from office. Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt says, for months, Republican lawmakers have called on the Governor to remove New York City DA Alvin Bragg from his position. With Governor Hochul not acting on her power to do lawmakers are proposing legislation that could change the state Constitution.

SOT Ortt: And I think it’s important here that they have sworn an oath, when you take an oath as a District Attorney, you have an oath to uphold the law and prosecute crimes under the law. They are not legislators. If Alvin Bragg wants to change the laws he should run for legislator he should run for state senate. He should run for assembly. And then he can change the laws that he thinks are wrong.

Dueling rallies present reform solutions at the Capitol

Assembly Minority Leader, Will Barclay says, the proposed constitutional amendment would require 20% of district members to sign a petition which would go to ballot. Members can then either vote in favor or removal of the DA.  Lawmakers say this proposed amendment is particularly important when it comes to New York’s spike in crime.

SOT Barclay: Policy has played a role in this, whether its bail reform, whether it’s raise the age.  All you have to do is look at the front page of any paper almost daily and you see a recidivist criminal getting out of jail and being able to commit additional crime.

NY legislative session ends without passage of Clean Slate Act

Republican lawmakers say its crucial that New Yorkers at least have the option to recall their district attorney.

SOT Ortt: I think the point is to give them a mechanism to remove an elected official who’s literally not doing the core work of his office. His office is to prosecute people who commit crimes.

In order to vote on this, lawmakers would have to convene for a special session. We’ll have the details, if that happens. News 10 did reach out to Mr. Bragg’s office but was unable to reach him for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania House GOP moves to bottle up 4 gun safety proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee’s action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the proposals. The vote, after a testy […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Debate continues over New York’s new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After the mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas, Senator Kevin Thomas sponsored a bill that will raise the age to 21 to purchase a semi-automatic gun and would require a permit to do so. “It’s the same that we have with the pistol permit,” explained Thomas. “They are going to […]
LAW
WETM 18 News

SCOTUS expected to issue a decision on NY concealed carry law

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-- The US Supreme Court is expected to make a decision soon that could possibly change New York’s law that requires people to explain why they need to carry a concealed weapon. The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association sued the state claiming it violated the 2nd Amendment.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chesa Boudin
WETM 18 News

NYS Regents exam schedule

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Although the United States History and Government Regents Exam was canceled this year, the rest of the New York State Regents Examinations are set to take place in June. The schedule for the 2022 Regents Exams is listed in the table below, however, students must verify with their schools for the […]
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

New York ranked 4th ‘most fun’ state in U.S.

NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Although everyone defines “fun” a bit differently, some states consider it a way of life. These states often offer a variety of activities to cover all interests. The personal-finance website WalletHub recently evaluated the 50 states in its “Most Fun States in America” study. States were compared across 26 key […]
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Das#New York City#San Francisco#Republican Lawmakers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Dems#Senate#The Capitol Assembly
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation that improves nursing license requirements to support trained individuals who want to enter the nursing profession in Pennsylvania.  According to the Governor’s office, House Bill 889 amends the Professional Nursing Law to permit individuals from foreign countries who have graduated from a nursing program or dietetics-nutrition program, but have […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

This week in New York history: June 12-18

This week in New York history features the dedication of the Baseball Hall of Fame, the New York Times publishing the Pentagon Papers, and the first episode of "I Love Lucy" airing. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WETM 18 News

Alyssa’s Law could make schools safer, if passed

ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- A new safety measure could soon be coming to New York Schools. Alyssa’s Law already passed in the state assembly last week and it now sits on Governor Kathy Hochul’s desk. Alyssa’s Law is named after Alyssa Alhadeff, a 14 year-old whose life was cut short by the February 2018 shooting at […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

Where New York schools can receive additional Regents materials

NEW YORK (WWTI) — With the New York State Regents Examination taking place in June, the state is notifying schools of where they can receive additional materials if they need them. NYS provided a list of centers where examination booklets can be picked up, however, the centers are intended to only provide the booklets for […]
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
WETM 18 News

Gov. Wolf announces funding to support agricultural projects in Lebanon County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced the approval of $2 million in funding for agricultural projects, which will be located in four counties, including Lebanon County. This is to help existing farms expand their operations and bring in additional revenue. “Pennsylvania’s economy is deeply rooted in the agriculture industry and supporting projects that […]
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Walgreens supporting American Heart Association throughout June

(WWTI) — Walgreens will be supporting the American Heart Association’s Life is Why campaign by encouraging their customers to donate at checkout. According to the American Heart Association, the campaign focuses on inspiring consumers to celebrate their reasons to live healthier, longer lives by giving. Over 1,000 Walgreens locations across New York, and other states […]
BROOKLYN, NY
WETM 18 News

PennDOT to close license, photo centers for Juneteenth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on June 13 that all driver’s license and photo centers, including its Harrisburg full-service center, will be closed Saturday, June 18 through Monday, June 20, 2022 for Juneteenth National Freedom Day. Customers can still access a variety of driver and vehicle services, such as […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania fishing licenses could cost more next season

​HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Board of Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a list of proposed fee adjustments for fishing licenses and various other licenses and permits for the 2023 license year.  If given final approval at a future meeting, this would be the first fishing license price increase since […]
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy