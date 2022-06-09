ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Katy brothers denied bond after charged with assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

KHOU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Katy brothers accused in the Jan. 6...

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHOU

HPD: Innocent person killed after police chase leads to crash

HOUSTON — An innocent person is dead after a short police chase ended in a crash, according to Houston police. The crash happened at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 feeder roads around 12:23 a.m. Monday. Details are limited at this time, but HPD says the...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Katy, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Katy, TX
Crime & Safety
KHOU

Timeline reveals chilling details of Felicia Johnson's disappearance

HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riot#Police#Violent Crime
KHOU

2 dead after street racing leads to fiery crash, police say

HOUSTON — Two people are dead following a fiery crash that resulted from street racing, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 10:11 Saturday night in the 11000 block of Homestead Road. Investigators say a black pickup truck was racing another vehicle at what witnesses described as extreme...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox26houston.com

Police: Teen fatally shot co-conspirator during robbery, wounded another man

HOUSTON - A teen is accused of fatally shooting his co-conspirator during a robbery that left another man wounded, according to Houston police. Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Skyline Drive. According to police,...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HCSO: Teen leads deputies on chase that ended in gunfire at his mom's house

HOUSTON — A teenager was arrested early Thursday outside his mom's house after leading deputies on a brief chase in east Harris County, the sheriff's department said. The chase ended in the mom's driveway on Black Rock Road near Double Pine Drive and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Comments / 0

Community Policy