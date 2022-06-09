Katy brothers denied bond after charged with assaulting police officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

LIBERTY, Texas — Splendora police shut down Highway 59 in Liberty County on Monday after they said shots were fired during a chase. It's unknown what led to the chase or if anyone was injured in the shooting. Police said the suspect was able to get away. Air 11...
HOUSTON — An innocent person is dead after a short police chase ended in a crash, according to Houston police. The crash happened at the intersection of the Southwest Freeway and Beltway 8 feeder roads around 12:23 a.m. Monday. Details are limited at this time, but HPD says the...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed while lying in his bed in east Harris County late Sunday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim as 7-year-old Paul Vasquez. This happened just before 11 p.m....
HOUSTON — An 18-year-old was shot and killed after being followed from a convenience store, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened Saturday around 9:56 p.m. in southeast Houston. Police say the teen was leaving the store in the 5000 block of Doolittle Blvd. when he was...
HOUSTON — The search continues for the body of Felicia Johnson as well as for the man charged with her murder. The 24-year-old from California went missing in Houston on April 16. Houston Police have named Chukweubuka Nwobodo, 28, the suspect in the killing. He's been charged with murder and tampering with evidence but is still on the run.
HOUSTON — Gov. Greg Abbott said he's directing the Texas Education Agency to investigate a claim made by a parent at a Houston Independent School District board meeting last week. The parent claims that an HISD teacher brought his son to a drag show. "He took him to a...
HOUSTON — A woman was shot and killed Monday night while riding in a vehicle on the southeast side of town, police said. It happened at about 7:40 p.m. near the 8100 block of River Drive, near the Gulf Freeway. Details are limited, but police said the woman was...
HOUSTON — Two boys were injured in a drive-by shooting after a disturbance, according to Houston police. The shooting happened Saturday around 10:16 p.m. in the 5400 block of Rand Street in northeast Houston. Police say they received multiple calls about a shooting in progress. When they arrived, they...
HOUSTON — Two people are dead following a fiery crash that resulted from street racing, according to Houston police. The crash happened around 10:11 Saturday night in the 11000 block of Homestead Road. Investigators say a black pickup truck was racing another vehicle at what witnesses described as extreme...
TEXAS CITY, Texas — A man has been arrested in connection to the missing woman who was found dead in the trunk of a car in Texas City last month. The suspect in 24-year-old Angela Leean Mitchell's death has been identified as Christopher Lee Maldonado. He was arrested Friday during a traffic stop.
HOUSTON - A teen is accused of fatally shooting his co-conspirator during a robbery that left another man wounded, according to Houston police. Julio Arnoldo Osorio Saca, 18, is charged with murder and aggravated robbery. The incident occurred on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Skyline Drive. According to police,...
HOUSTON — A man was shot in the head during a shootout at a party at an Airbnb, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting happened at about 10:46 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Dallas St. in EaDo. It all started as a high school graduation...
HOUSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday morning while looking for her cellphone, according to the Houston Police Department. The incident happened around 3:42 a.m. near 8302 Westpark Drive in southwest Houston. Police say their preliminary investigation shows the victim dropped her cellphone in the car at...
HOUSTON — A teenager was arrested early Thursday outside his mom's house after leading deputies on a brief chase in east Harris County, the sheriff's department said. The chase ended in the mom's driveway on Black Rock Road near Double Pine Drive and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
HOUSTON – Charges have been filed in the missing person’s case of Felicia Johnson, who disappeared after leaving a Houston nightclub nearly two months ago, according to the Houston Police Department. Chukwuebuka Nwobodo, 28, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence on Thursday. He is currently not...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two women were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a north Harris County apartment complex Friday morning, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. This happened around 6:30 a.m. at the Venti Apartments located in the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard. Details are limited at...
