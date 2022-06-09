ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn man found guilty of Criminal Littering for flowers on fiancé’s grave

WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRhkx_0g61Bg7100

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man arrested for Criminal Littering for putting flowers on his fiancée’s grave has been found guilty by a municipal judge during Thursday’s Bench trial.

The judge said in open court he was tasked with following the law, not emotion, and the flowers were a clear violation based on testimony and evidence. The judge also offered his condolences to the defendant, Winchester Hagans, and the complainant, Dr. Tom Ford, for the loss of Hagans’ fiancé, who was Dr. Ford’s daughter. Hagans intends to file an appeal, which could lead to a jury trial.

In January of 2021, 27-year-old Hannah Ford was killed in a car crash the same day she picked out a wedding venue with her soon-to-be husband.

Hagans built a flower box covered with engagement pictures to place at Hannah’s grave at Auburn’s Memorial Park Cemetery. Hagans did not testify during Thursday’s trial but has said in the past the couple had a strained relationship with some members of Hannah’s family, and someone kept throwing the flowers away. Hagans kept rebuilding the box and putting the flowers back. Hagans says Hannah’s family never told him directly to stop leaving flowers.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mRUjX_0g61Bg7100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Y1NI_0g61Bg7100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Kq3_0g61Bg7100
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQn5E_0g61Bg7100

In January of 2022, Hannah’s father, Dr. Tom Ford, signed a complaint against Hagans. Dr. Ford testified he did everything he could to avoid having the issue in court. Dr. Ford testified numerous flower boxes were placed on Hannah’s gravesite without his permission, and he located a camera in a nearby tree. Ford testified Hagans was advised not to place unauthorized items on the grave, but it didn’t stop.

A prosecutor with the city of Auburn showed the court the deed to the plot where Hannah rests belongs to her father, Dr. Tom Ford. They also presented evidence showing flower boxes were not allowed.

Sari Card, an administrative assistant with Auburn Parks and Rec responsible for maintaining the cemetery where Hannah is buried at Memorial Park, testified she informed Hagans on the phone. Dr. Ford wanted Hagans to stop putting the flower boxes on the grave. If Hagans did not, Card told him she thought Dr. Ford would take legal action and have him arrested. Card testified Hagans told her he didn’t care and he would continue making them.

Sunday, January 24th, Hagans was on his way to preach at an east Alabama church when police pulled him over for an expired tag.  After running his tag, the officer came back and said there was a warrant out for Hagans’ arrest.

The complaint, dated January 4th, reads: A person commits the crime of criminal littering if he or she engages in any of the following acts: (1) Knowingly deposits in any manner litter on any public or private property or in any public or private waters, having no permission to do so. Hayden Thomas Ford is the property owner of his daughter Hannah Ford’s cemetery plot located at Memorial Park in Auburn, Alabama. Winston has posted via social media “someone keeps throwing away the flowers I plant…but each time he throws them away, I’ll plant more.” The flower box contains photos of Winston Hagans and Hannah Ford attached around the box.

Hagans’ attorney Jeff Tickal asked the judge to dismiss the case, saying there were errors in the complaint and Criminal Littering was not an appropriate charge as flowers were not litter. The judge denied the defense’s request saying the flower box was a foreign object as defined in the code.

The Judge ordered Hagans to pay a $50 fine and $251 in court costs. Hagans was not sentenced to jail. The Judge also advised Hagans to find another location to honor his fiancé‘s memory that was not on somebody else’s property.

The city prosecutor could not comment because the case is under appeal. Dr. Tom Ford also declined to comment. Hagans and his attorney say they plan to appeal.

As for Hagans, he still visits Hannah’s grave often and prays better days are ahead for all who loved her. When asked what he would say to Hannah’s father, Hagans has said, “I just want to be able to put flowers on her grave.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 8

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police arrest Opelika man in connection to auto burglaries

The Auburn Police Department has arrested an Opelika man in connection to auto burglaries that occurred on June 7. Auburn police responded to multiple reports of auto burglaries on June 7 in the area of the 2100 block of Stonehaven Drive, the police report said. Remus Donte Menifield, 35, was...
AUBURN, AL
CBS 46

Alabama woman charged for theft of nearly $500K, investigation underway

VILLA RICA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Alabama woman wanted in connection to theft of nearly $500K was arrested and charged by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, officials told CBS46 News. Officials say 66-year-old Shirley Brown of Eastaboga, was charged with one count of theft after a preliminary investigation uncovered she...
VILLA RICA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
wrbl.com

Victims of weekend drowning in West Point Lake identified

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old is Stephanie Walker and she is still in critical condition at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Ford
WALB 10

Dawson PD: Man wanted on rape, assault charges

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A man is wanted on a number of charges, including rape, according to the Dawson Police Department. Willie Clarence Carter is wanted on rape, aggravated assault and burglary charges. He is described as 5′8 and weighs 200 pounds. Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is...
DAWSON, GA
13WMAZ

Man suspected in missing Upson County man's death dies by suicide

THOMASTON, Ga. — The Upson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a missing man was found dead and his alleged killer died by suicide. According to a news release, Stanley Steverson of Thomaston was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8. His truck was found in the northern part of the county and impounded the same day.
UPSON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Lee County sheriff warns residents of new juror scam

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A new juror scam is making its way through Lee County. Residents are receiving calls and emails claiming that they failed to appear for jury duty and are demanding personal information and money. These calls will sound legitimate, impersonating an officer from an agency. The...
LEE COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Littering#Parks And Rec#Memorial Park Cemetery
WTVM

Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A drowning victim and the woman hospitalized have been identified after being recovered from West Point Lake in Troup County. According to Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe one of the victims entered the water from the shoreline and became distressed. Officials say the second victim entered the water in an attempt to help the first victim and became destressed themselves.
WEST POINT, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Catfish 100.1

Alabama Police Officer Hits Woman On Video

Another controversy comes to police in America. This time, an Alabama police officer, in Birmingham, is seen hitting a woman in the face. The video was shot by a person living in the apartment complex where the woman was arrested. The person who shot the video, says the woman is...
wvtm13.com

3 Birmingham men killed in shootings over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Authorities are investigating three homicides after three shootings in the Birmingham area over the weekend. Learn more in the video above. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon in the Gate City public housing complex in the Woodlawn area of Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 7500 block of 67th Courtway South at about 4:45 p.m. Upon arriving, officers found a man in an alley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died shortly after arriving.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WTVM

Explosive ‘hoax’ prompts evacuation near LaGrange convenience store

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police say an explosive hoax prompted an evacuation near a convenience store Sunday afternoon. Shortly after 2:30 p.m., police responded to Speedy Serve, located at 201 Whitesville Road, in reference to a suspicious package. When they arrived, authorities say they went to a small field directly behind the building where a store employee found the item partially buried in the ground.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy