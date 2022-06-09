ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

FBI cracking down on fraudsters who took advantage of COVID pandemic money: ‘We are coming for you’

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – People who defrauded the government over COVID pandemic money have been using taxpayer money to buy cars, jewelry and more -- but the FBI says they won’t get away with it for long. Now, the Detroit FBI office is working on dozens of active cases...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 14

Related
erienewsnow.com

Novi man convicted of $4.1M COVID-19 relief fraud

DETROIT, Michigan (WNEM) -- After an investigation by the FBI, one Novi man has been convicted by a federal jury in Detroit for a wire fraud and money laundering scheme to obtain more than $4.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. According to the Department of Justice and evidence...
DETROIT, MI
news7h.com

Novi man found guilty of cheating $4.1 million COVID-19 relief

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) – Following an FBI investigation, a Novi man was found guilty by a federal jury in Detroit of a phone fraud and money laundering conspiracy to obtain more than $4.1 million in loans of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). According to the Department of Justice and...
NOVI, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘It’s like he was going to war’: Neighbors, police commissioner weigh in on Warren home bomb explosion

WARREN, Mich. – Some neighbors in Warren saw a man walk out of his home covered in blood this past weekend after a bomb exploded. Officials say that a 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive device he was handling reportedly went off in his home. The man lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. On top of that, his home -- located on Gentner Street near 8 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue -- caught fire.
WARREN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WNEM

Flint men charged for fraudulently buying firearms, reselling to others

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two men from Flint are accused of fraudulently buying 62 pistols and rifles from licensed firearms dealers in Michigan and Ohio to resell to others. According to the indictment, Johnathan-Michael Brown, 23, and Jalen Kenyatte-Malik Jackson, 24, illegally bought the 62 firearms, and tried to buy 19 additional firearms, from federally licensed firearms dealers using multiple fraudulent methods.
FLINT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Taylor
ClickOnDetroit.com

Battle over evidence continues in Danielle Stislicki murder case

The Floyd Galloway trial announced a significant delay on Monday (June 13). Galloway is the man charged with murdering Danielle Stislicki. The question everyone is wondering about is evolving around key evidence, and will it be admitted in the case?. I spent the day in court Monday listening to both...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
Dearborn Press & Guide

Con artist uses job scheme and bad checks to defraud victim

A 22-year-old Eastpointe woman seeking a job was accused by personnel at a Dearborn Heights party store on June 3 of attempting to cash counterfeit checks, which she had received in the mail from someone who had recently hired her for a housecleaning job. The victim said her new employer...
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police want to hear from people who witnessed driver of Durango point gun out window

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan State Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the driver of a red Durango point a pink AR pistol out of his window. An off-duty Detroit police officer was driving into work at 7:30 a.m. on Monday (June 13) going southbound on M-39 near Ford Road behind a red Durango when he saw the driver point the pistol out of his window.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

MSP Arrest Man Who Stole Motorcycle, Tried To Hide Gear Under Gas Station Slurpee Machine

(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police officials announced. Michigan State Police say at about 5:10 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Wyoming and the driver fled. After canvassing the area the trooper found the motorcycle on Wyoming near Grand River. The motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township. Police say the trooper saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and go into a Shell gas station. When backup units arrived, MSP tried to make contact with the man and he ran away from officers, but after a short distance, the man was caught and taken into custody. After that, troopers returned to the gas station and the clerk said the man ran inside, took his helmet and jacket off, and then put them under a Slurpee machine. In addition to this, the clerk said the man told him he would come back for his belongings after police towed his motorcycle. He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Fraud#Covid#Coming For You#Detroit Fbi#Motorcity Solar Energy#Cadillac#Dodge
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police update: Warren man lost hand when bomb exploded at his home

WARREN, Mich. – Police say that a man who was injured Saturday when a bomb exploded at his Warren home lost one of his hands and suffered burns on more than half of his body. The 38-year-old Warren homeowner was taken to the hospital on Saturday after an explosive...
WARREN, MI
abc12.com

Flint men accused of purchasing 62 firearms illegally

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Federal authorities accuse two Flint men of purchasing 62 firearms illegally and selling them for a profit. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Grand Rapids says 23-year-old Jonathan-Michael Brown and 24-year-old Jalen Kenyatta-Malik Jackson completed 62 fraudulent or illegal gun sales and were trying to buy 19 more.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WNEM

Ryan Kelley arrested by FBI

Here are the top stories we are following for Thursday evening, June 9. A teenager being prosecuted in the traffic death of a Flint police captain will face charges as a juvenile. Watching Your Wallet: How to combat rising car insurance costs. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. TV5 News Update:...
FLINT, MI
sandiegocountynews.com

Michigan man convicted for $4.1 million COVID-19 relief fraud

Detroit, MI–A federal jury in Detroit convicted a local man Thursday for wire fraud and money laundering scheme to obtain more than $4.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Comments / 0

Community Policy