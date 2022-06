The number of seasonal employees so far at Acadia National Park is 20% lower than its goal, in a year that shows signs of reaching 2021’s record-breaking visitation. Memorial Day weekend was very busy and queues of cars were waiting 25 to 45 minutes to get through the entrance station at Sand Beach, the park’s primary entrance, Acadia’s superintendent, Kevin Schneider, told the Acadia National Park Advisory Commission at its triannual meeting last week.

