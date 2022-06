WAUPACA CO, WI (WSAU) – A Waupaca County man is missing after meeting friends for coffee on Friday in Stevens Point. Those friends say 26 year old Brandon Colligan was acting strangely during the meeting before he left to retrieve something from his car. He never returned to the coffee shop. Officers later found his vehicle near a relative’s home back in Waupaca county, with his cell phone and wallet left inside.

