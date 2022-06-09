ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Explore More: Top five events not to miss this weekend

By Steamboat Pilot, Today news@steamboatpilot.com
Steamboat Pilot & Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuck Lewis State Wildlife Area, Steamboat Springs. $25 RSVP required at Yampatika.org. Ages 16-plus. Minutes away from downtown, enjoy Routt county’s open space riverside and bird and wildlife with Erin Gelling from the Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition. For more, bit.ly/3MEaWie. Cabaret: Bringing it Home. 6:30 p.m. Friday, June...

Steamboat Pilot & Today

Public forum displays mixed bag of opinions about potential Rainbow Gathering in Routt County

On Saturday, June 11, Steamboat local Angie Gamble hosted a presentation on the Rainbow Gathering’s history at the Bud Werner Memorial Library. The 50th Rainbow Family of Living Light Gathering of the Tribes is planned to take place in Colorado, and it’s looking more and more likely it could be held in or near Routt County. Members of the Rainbow Family will be meeting this week just outside of Oak Creek to compare different sites in Colorado that have been scouted in recent weeks.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

SBT GRVL backs Routt County nonprofit groups

Billed as a world-class gravel race on some of earth’s greatest gravel roads, SBT GRVL takes pride in giving back too. The annual bike race on gravel roads will return to Steamboat Springs on Aug. 14. The longest course will take riders across 142 miles with more than 100 miles on gravel. While the lineup is meant to be challenging, SBT GRVL also has a softer side, reporting donating tens of thousands of dollars to nonprofit organizations since 2019.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Steamboat rescuers respond to two calls along Yampa River on Monday

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue was called to the Yampa River late Monday afternoon, June 13, after someone was heard calling for help from the cold, rapid waters. Capt. Michael Arce said that based on initial reports, the calls for help came from behind the Flour Mill apartments. By the time Steamboat Fire Rescue and Steamboat Police responded, the individual was farther downriver, so crews set up ready to deploy throw bags at Charlie’s Hole behind the Bud Werner Memorial Library and at points even farther downriver, Arce said.
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Former Steamboat resident recovering after skydiving accident

Having done more than 4,000 jumps, skydiving has become a part of Zach Sabel’s daily life, but his jump on May 18 was a first for the 1995 Steamboat Springs High School graduate who now lives in DeLand, Florida. “It could have been a whole lot worse,” Sabel said...
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley could see early push of monsoonal rain this weekend

A cold front moving toward Northwest Colorado on Monday, June 13, will bring strong winds gusting up to 40 mph to the Yampa Valley, but conditions are not yet dry enough to trigger a red flag warning in Routt County. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has put a...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Yampa Valley Housing Authority to present detailed Brown Ranch plan in October

The team working on the Brown Ranch will no longer present three alternatives for the development to the community this summer, and will instead present one more developed plan in October. The initial timeline had been to present multiple versions of how the Yampa Valley Housing Authority’s development could look...
YAMPA, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Guest commentary: County commissioners dispute Airbnb’s STR report, saying it selectively ignores many important realities

AirBnB recently commissioned a “Colorado Short Term Rental Impact Study” to demonstrate the positive economic impact that short-term rentals (STRs) have on five resort-rural counties in Western Colorado — Grand, Routt, Pitkin, Summit and Eagle. It was successful in this objective by demonstrating the dollars that flow...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Letter: Consensus is not science; science is a way of thinking

A recent letter to the editor asserted “There is a scientific consensus on climate change.” The late Michael Crichton, MD, author, film producer, refutes this notion saying, “Historically, the claim of consensus has been the first refuge of scoundrels; it is a way to avoid debate by claiming that the matter is already settled. Whenever you hear the consensus of scientists agrees on something or other, reach for your wallet, because you’re being had. Let’s be clear: the work of science has nothing whatever to do with consensus. Consensus is the business of politics. Science, on the contrary, requires only one investigator who happens to be right, which means that he or she has results that are verifiable by reference to the real world. In science consensus is irrelevant. What is relevant is reproducible results. The greatest scientists in history are great precisely because they broke with the consensus. There is no such thing as consensus science. If it’s consensus, it isn’t science. If it’s science, it isn’t consensus. Period.”
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO

