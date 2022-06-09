ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alton, IL

Possible homicide under investigation in Alton

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

ALTON, Ill. – Police are investigating a person’s death Thursday afternoon as a “possible homicide” in Alton.

Police responded to the 3400 block of Bolivar Street around 1 p.m. Thursday after a tip of a possible homicide. An adult was found dead at the home. It’s unclear how the victim died, but investigators say the death did not appear to stem from a random act of violence.

The criminal investigations division with the Alton Police Department is investigating and actively following up on leads. No names have been released in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

ALTON - A suspect apprehended by the Gillespie Police Department June 9 was charged today by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office with two counts of first degree murder, two counts of intentional homicide of an unborn child dismembering a human body, offenses relating to motor vehicles and concealment of homicidal death. Deundrea S. Holloway, 22, of the 400 block of S. Jefferson, Litchfield, was charged with multiple felonies. During a preliminary investigation by the Alton Police Department, it revealed that the mother of Liese Dodd went to check on her, as Dodd had not been heard from for a while. Dodd's mother arrived at this residence on Bolivar Street in Alton, which is where Dodd had recently moved. Dodd was found deceased and the Alton Police Department was immediately contacted.
