Trenton, MO

Policy and handbook changes on the agenda of Trenton R-9 Board of Education meeting

By KTTN News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Trenton R-9 Board of Education will consider approval of policy and handbook changes next week. The board will meet at the...

Gallatin Board of Education to meet Tuesday, June 14

An open meeting of the Gallatin R-5 Board of Education is Tuesday evening, June 14, at 6 p.m. in the high school library. After several reports, the agenda includes bids involving paint, bread, food, dairy products, and kitchen chemicals. Meal prices are to be set for the upcoming school year. Information is to be shared on the dyslexia plan, the assessment plan, the safe return to school plan, and the homeless liaison. Adoption of the fiscal year budget also is on the agenda.
GALLATIN, MO
Report shows how broadband adoption will help grow rural economies

A recent analysis shows how expansion and adoption of internet services in three northwestern Missouri counties could help grow their economies in the decade ahead. The report, “Economic Benefits of Expanding Broadband in Missouri: Atchison, Gentry, and Worth Counties,” makes the case for public and private investment in rural broadband, said Alan Spell, assistant extension professor in agricultural and applied economics at the University of Missouri.
ATCHISON COUNTY, MO
Celebration of Life: Edwin Lee Allender

Edwin Lee Allender, age 90, of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of Earl Edwin and Dora Lula (VanderLinden) Allender, born on January 14, 1932, in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He attended school in Oskaloosa and graduated from Oskaloosa High School in 1950, and after graduation, he attended Engineering School for two years. In 1949, Edwin joined the Army Reserves, and in 1950, he joined the United States Navy, serving his country for twenty-four years, and at the time of his retirement was a Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the Navy, Edwin worked as a supervisor for Grinnell Corporation, a fire, and sprinkler installation company. In 1954, he married Betty Derocher who passed away, and in 2008, Edwin married Dorothy Barker. From 1974 until his passing, he was a member of the Chillicothe American Legion serving in many capacities such as Adjutant, Commander, District Commander, and Chair for many positions. He was the founding President of the Livingston County Veteran’s Association until January of 2022. Edwin worked tirelessly along with others to secure funding for the new Livingston County Veteran’s Association Building. In his younger years, he enjoyed golfing, waterskiing, playing cards, woodworking, and working on vehicles. Edwin was a very faithful man who attended church wherever he was living at the time and most notably, the Wheeling First Christian Church in his later years. During his military career, he belonged to numerous Navy Clubs, the American Legion, and V.F.W.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of June 13, 2022

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of June 13 – 19. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map. Inclement weather may cause schedule...
MISSOURI STATE
Celebration of Life: Lowell Jay Littrell

Lowell Jay Littrell, son of Harold and Mona (Mitchell) Littrell, was born in Jefferson, Iowa on March 3, 1945. His family, including his older brother, Gary, resided in the Churdan, Iowa area throughout his childhood and early adult life. Lowell was a 1963 graduate of Paton-Churdan High School where he...
BETHANY, MO
Missing kayaker found by local law enforcement

Andrew County law enforcement has found the 41-year-old man reported missing Saturday morning while kayaking in Andrew County. Andrew County Sheriff Grant Gillette provided a statement regarding his rescue. "We found him at 0800, no injury, located at Burton Conservation Access in Buchanan County," Gillette said. "Got lost, no phone...
ANDREW COUNTY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

I-435 ramp to close at 87th St. Parkway in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. —Starting next week drivers in Lenexa may have to reroute their daily commute.   The southbound I-435 ramp onto 87th Street Parkway is scheduled to close on Wednesday, June 15. The ramp will remain closed for about 30 days while crews work to widen the roadway. The closure is part of a larger project […]
LENEXA, KS
KCTV 5

New CEO hired to lead St. Mary’s Medical Center

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. - St. Mary’s Medical Center has hired a new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 28, 2022, to oversee its operations at its Blue Springs hospital. Kelly Pearce, MHA, RN, FACHE, has been named CEO after serving as Vice President of Hospital Operations at SSM Health DePaul Hospital in St. Louis where he was responsible for daily operations of a 523-bed acute care hospital.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
TMU offers suggestions on conserving power and keeping electric costs down during peak power usage

The forecast hot temperatures could increase energy usage and result in higher utility bills for Trenton Municipal Utility customers. Cooling costs make up the majority of energy expenses for residents and small business owners. People are urged to control their utility costs by avoiding the use of things that can heat a building from 3:00 PM to 7:00. A peak warning is issued by utilities to alert consumers to the possibility of high bills.
TRENTON, MO
KCTV 5

Six men arrested in Clay County child enticement sting

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Six men have been arrested in Clay County following a child crimes sting between the Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security. On Monday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of six men for child sexual exploitation as part of Homeland Security’s Operation Blue Ghost.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Two young women with local ties compete for Miss Missouri crown

MEXICO, Mo. — On June 12, two Miss Missouri competitors with ties to Nodaway County will kick off a week of rehearsals, talent performances, interviews and evening gowns in pursuit of the 2022 Miss Missouri crown. Courtney Rowe, “Miss Brick City,” and Brooke Havens, “Miss Bilby Ranch Lake,” will...

