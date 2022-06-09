ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Tears for Fears’ New Material Shines in Forum Concert, Nearly Moving the Duo to Tears

By Glenn Peoples
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Tears for Fears frontman Roland Orzabal was nearly moved to tears about halfway through the band’s set at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Saturday.

“Seeing you guys singing along is incredible,” he told the audience during a stretch of new material. In the streaming age, easy access to on-demand music means fans can familiarize themselves with the new music of their favorite artists from yesteryear. Still, Orzabal and co-founder Curt Smith didn’t seem prepared for the reaction.

“That’s very touching for us,” Orzabal said after opening with the rootsy “No Small Thing” and the album’s punchy title track.

The duo’s pride and confidence in their new songs was palpable throughout the evening. Seven of the set’s 19 songs were from the band’s latest album, The Tipping Point , a critically acclaimed and commercially successful collection of all-new material that shows the English duo remain creatively relevant 40 years after they hit the U.K. charts with “Mad World.”

After a trio of songs from their heyday in the ’80s – the Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” from 1985’s Songs From the Big Chair and “Sowing the Seeds of Love” from 1989’s The Seeds of Love , with the 2004 track “Secret World” between them – the band confidently returned to material from its first new album in nearly 18 years. Both Orzabal, now with white, flowing hair and a scruffy beard, and the youthful Smith seemed to have found a creative fountain of youth at age 60. Both on record and onstage, the duo is energized.

“It’s OK to get older, more mature,” Smith said in a moment of introspection before the band confidently tore into a quartet of new songs: the wistful “Long, Long, Long Time,” aided by longtime backup singer Carina Round, the supple “Break the Man,” the bombastic “My Demons” and the soaring “Rivers of Mercy.”

Many of Tears for Fears’ peers from their most successful era are decades removed from compelling songwriting and performing on ’80s cruises packed with one- or two-hit wonders. Orzabal and Smith aren’t a typical ’80s band, though. Their U.S. chart success extended to other decades: “Break It Down Again” from 1993’s Elemental reached No. 25 on the Hot 100, and The Tipping Point reached No. 8 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, equaling The Seeds of Love ‘s highest mark (and No. 2 on the Vinyl Albums chart). That new generations of fans have discovered the band over the years was evident in the multitude of generations represented by concertgoers – this isn’t a mere oldies act playing MTV hits of yore. The current tour, stopping in arenas and amphitheaters, is a testament to Orzabal’s and Smith’s ability to craft artful music, as well as to their onstage chemistry. Both are skilled musicians – Orzabal on guitar, Smith on bass — and owners of remarkable singing voices that remain resonant and limber.

In earlier tours before the band went on COVID-19 hiatus, Tears for Fears concerts typically had about 16 songs from most of the group’s six previous studio albums and a cover of Radiohead’s “Creep.” At the Kia Forum, and in the previous eight shows in the U.S. tour, the band dropped “Creep” to make room for new material while keeping what have become cornerstones to their live performances. After Orzabal led the audience in a rendition of “Happy Birthday” for his wife Emily, Smith tore into a pulsating version of “Mad World” from The Hurting , one of the band’s best-known songs – thanks in part to the Michael Andrews and Gary Jules version from the Donnie Darko soundtrack in 2001 and covers by the likes of Adam Lambert and Demi Lovato – and a concert staple despite their version never reaching the Hot 100.

The duo’s longtime touring band helped Orzabal and Smith ignite the crowd midway through the set. Backup singer Round was mesmerizing in “Suffer the Children” from The Hurting and “Woman in Chains” from The Seeds of Love . Guitarist Charlton Pettus, drummer Jamie Wollam and keyboardist Doug Petty were given room to shine in the blues- and jazz-drenched “Bad Man’s Song” from The Seeds of Love . Concert mainstay “Pale Shelter” from The Hurting only reinforced the band’s deftness at switching from American roots to the British new wave of its early history. “Break It Down Again” further roused the crowd before “Head Over Heals,” which reached No. 3 on the Hot 100 in 1985, sent the audience into a frenzy.

“You’re making this one hell of a homecoming,” said Los Angeles resident Smith, soaking in the crowd’s applause, after the band returned for a three-song encore: “End of Night” from The Tipping Point , “Change” from The Hurting and “Shout,” a Hot 100 No. 1 hit in 1985 from Songs From the Big Chair . After the band’s West Coast swing, the tour resumes Thursday night (June 9) in West Palm Beach, Fla., goes north through to Chicago on June 16, and runs from Philadelphia on June 21 to Boston on June 22 before turning back to Holmdel, N.J., on June 24 and Jones Beach in Wantagh, N.Y., on June 25. A U.K. tour begins at the QEII Arena in Telford on July 1.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Junior H Announces ‘$ad Boyz 4 Life’ Tour: See the Dates

Click here to read the full article. Junior H is hitting the road this summer with his $ad Boyz 4 Life tour, Billboard can exclusively announce. The Live Nation-produced trek is set to kick off Aug. 19 in Miami’s FPL Solar Amphitheater with stops in key U.S. cities such as New York, Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago. The 21-date stint will wrap up Dec. 18 in Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater. The tour is named after his 2021 chart-topping album $ad Boyz 4 Life, via Rancho Humilde, which debuted at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Albums chart (dated Feb. 27, 2021), then...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

This BTS Tribute Is Perfect for K-Pop Fans: Where to Get Tickets Before They’re Gone

Click here to read the full article. All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Need a fun way to celebrate BTS? Fever’s popular Candlelight series will feature the last of a special two-night performance honoring the K-pop superstars. The second installment of Candlelight K Pop: A Tribute to BTS will take place next Wednesday (June 22) at Ovation Square Long Beach, Calif (a BTS candlelight concert was also held at the same venue in May). Tickets...
LONG BEACH, CA
Billboard

Christina Aguilera Reunites With Mya For ‘Lady Marmalade’ at L.A. Pride

Click here to read the full article. Christina Aguilera pulled out all the stops during her headlining L.A. Pride performance on Saturday (June 11), when she revisited a fan-favorite with a special guest, strapped on a “XXX”-rated accessory and threw a four-alarm dance rager that included Paris Hilton and the return of some of her “Dirrrty”-est costumes. Taking the stage at Los Angeles State Historic Park, Aguilera brought up Kim Petras for a run through “They Want to F–k” from Kim’s Slut Pop EP before Aguilera caught everyone’s attention when they joined forces on Xtina’s “XXX” as Christina rocked a shiny...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

L.A. Pride in the Park Lineup: Here Are All the Performers & How to Watch Online

Click here to read the full article. With Pride season finally here, cities around the world are bringing music festivals to their LGBTQ residents. Now, Southern California is preparing for the 2022 L.A. Pride festival and parade kicking off Saturday (June 11). Back in April, Christopher Street West — the nonprofit organization behind L.A.’s annual Pride celebrations — announced a new slate of LGBTQ performers set to join them for their in-person music festival L.A. Pride in the Park, which includes Anitta, Syd, Chika, Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez, Rebecca Black, Bob the Drag Queen, Zolita, Alexander Stewart, Edward Frame, Grag Queen, Allison Ponthier, San Cha, Rossi, Drumaq, Mike Taveira, Boy...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Inglewood, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Inglewood, CA
Entertainment
Billboard

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Comments on Her Wedding Photos: ‘You Look Radiant and So Happy’

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears‘ mother, Lynne Spears, apparently did not attend her daughter’s wedding to Sam Asghari — but she did leave a comment on one of her Instagram posts about the big day. “You look radiant and so happy!” Lynne wrote. “Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!” The note from Spears’ mother was spotted on a slideshow of pictures from the singer’s wedding day shared on Instagram Friday (June 10), a day after the event....
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Billboard

Britney Spears Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video of Her Magical Wedding Day: ‘Fairytales Are Real’

Click here to read the full article. Britney Spears is giving fans a peak at her charming wedding celebration. The 40-year-old pop superstar took to social media on Friday (June 10) to share a behind-the-scenes video of her fairytale-like ceremony in Los Angeles. The singer tied the knot with actor-model Sam Asghari, 28, on Thursday afternoon in front of famous guests including Madonna, Selena Gomez, Paris Hilton and Drew Barrymore. “Fairytales are real,” Spears captioned the post on Instagram. Soundtracked by Haley Reinhart‘s rendition of “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by Elvis Presley, the 44-second clip follows the couple through their magical wedding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Jules
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Demi Lovato
Person
Curt Smith
newsantaana.com

This week’s Cochino List includes Pizza Trio

Restaurants and other food vendors ordered to close and allowed to reopen by Orange County health inspectors from May 27 to June 9. Pizza Trio, 1473 S. Main St., Santa Ana, Closed: May 31, Reason: Cockroach infestation, Reopened: June 1. Boiling Pot Restaurant, 12921 Magnolia St., Garden Grove, Closed: June...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concerts#Jazz#Songwriting#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#The Tipping Point#The Big Chair
Santa Monica Mirror

Former Home of the ‘Godmother of Santa Monica’ up for Sale

1707 San Vicente Boulevard property on market for $22 million. The former home of the “Godmother of Santa Monica” is now up for sale for $22 million as reported by The Real Deal.com. This historic estate that sits on one acre of land is located at 1707 San Vicente Boulevard and has eight bedrooms and five and a half baths. It has a view of the Riviera Country Club’s golf course.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Bike Company Featured on Shark Tank Moves to Indiana

Children’s bike manufacturer Guardian Bikes, backed by Shark Tank’s Mark Cuban, is moving its operations from Irvine to Seymour, Indiana, according to WDRB, a TV station in Kentucky. The company plans to build a $7 million facility that will create up to 100 jobs in the area. In...
SEYMOUR, IN
foxla.com

TikTok star Cooper Noriega dead at 19, TMZ reports

TikTok star Cooper Noriega has died at the age of 19. According to Los Angeles County's coroner's office, Noriega was pronounced dead in the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank. According to a report from TMZ, the teen social media star was found unconscious in a mall parking lot in Burbank. Paramedics arrived at the scene but could not revive Noriega, TMZ reports.
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
KTLA

Orange County ice cream shop crowned best in California by Yelp

Yelp’s latest list of top ice cream shops in each state yielded an Orange County winner. Confetti Italian Ice and Custard in Costa Mesa was named the best ice cream shop in California. The ice cream shop is located at 1175 Baker St. and its menu boasts hand-crafted parfaits, Italian ice and Confetti specials, including […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
getnews.info

Venice Long Beach – The new home of the Lion

North Cyprus, are you ready to host a bigger version of the VENETIAN Hotel Las Vegas right here in our island? The choice has already been made for you. Santa isn’t coming to town; rather, a new city comes to Long Beach, Iskele. Located in one of the nicest and most serene beaches in the whole island of Cyprus, Long Beach, Iskele (recommended in FORBES as the number 1 buy for beach properties) is the newest rendezvous and looks like DEMs Construction is about to rent down the old town while erecting a capital in our island.
LONG BEACH, CA
Billboard

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari’s Wedding: Everything We Know

Click here to read the full article. Congratulations to Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who were married in a fairytale-like ceremony on Thursday (June 9). The pop star and the personal trainer — who announced their engagement in September — met in 2016 on the set of the singer’s “Slumber Party” video. The wedding was a charming celebration of the couple’s love, full of fresh, romantic colors. “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Spears told Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colors including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks,...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Billboard

Billboard

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy