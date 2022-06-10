ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Mostly sunny and warm Friday before threat of rain moves in Saturday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: Out with the rain, in with the sun!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chRwa_0g619h1h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s9kxV_0g619h1h00

WHAT'S NEXT: Ending the work week dry with sunny skies. The weekend will start with an increase in clouds, and by m, moisture will arrive. Showers are expected to be off and on through the evening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fz3ew_0g619h1h00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aK8aG_0g619h1h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zatPz_0g619h1h00

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Asia Raye says the workweek will end dry with some rain coming back for Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with slightly lowered levels of humidity. Lows near 58.

FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies, warm temps, lowered levels of humidity, and breezy conditions during the afternoon. Highs near 78. Lows near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain for the midday to afternoon hours, but on and off through the evening hours . Highs near 74. Lows near 61.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and easy going. High 77. Lows near the low 59.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance for rain by Friday. Highs will be near or slightly above average; into the mid to upper 70s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Mn0e_0g619h1h00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RaBn7_0g619h1h00

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms
News 12

56-year-old man dies in paving incident

A man was killed in a construction accident in White Plains early Wednesday. A company was paving the road in front of 137 Maple Ave., and one worker was sealing a manhole. Police say the driver of the paving truck did not see him and backed over him. The 56-year-old...
News 12

2-year-old Bronx boy reunited with his family after wandering out of home

A Bronx family is celebrating the happy return of their missing 2-year-old boy who was found by late Monday night at the intersection of Olmstead and Randall avenues. Police say the little boy was found crying and barefoot in the area at around 11 p.m. Good Samaritan Jamie Villanueva says he was driving to work when he spotted the frightened toddler all by himself. He saw the child ran across the street and narrowly missing a car coming down the street.
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Police: Off-duty NYPD officer found stabbed to death in the Bronx

An off-duty police officer was found early Monday morning stabbed inside of a Bronx apartment on Grand Concourse. Police have confirmed that the victim is 31-year-old Arianna Reyes-Gomez from the Bronx. Police say they responded to a stabbing call at around 2:50 a.m. at 780 Grand Course. Upon arrival, police...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Man recounts alleged rape ordeal by former New Jersey sheriff to jury after more than 30 years

After more than 30 years, a man who says he was raped as a child by a powerful New Jersey sheriff finally got the chance to tell his story in court. The victim, identified only as W.M., told jurors that former Warren County Sheriff Edward Bullock picked him up from the Hackettstown Police Department in 1988 to transport him to the county’s youth shelter. He says on the way there, Bullock drove to a secluded spot, where he sexually assaulted him.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: 3 shot in the Bronx, shooter still on the loose

Three people are recovering after getting shot Sunday night in the Bronx, according to police. The NYPD says three people were shot on 1490 Sheridan Blvd. at around 10:30 p.m. One person was shot in the leg, another was grazed in the face, and the last victim was shot in the buttocks.
BRONX, NY
News 12

DA: Crack cocaine and heroin trafficking ring busted in Orange County

Orange County authorities have busted a crack cocaine and heroin trafficking ring in Newburgh and Wallkill. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler says 11 people have been charged after a multi-agency investigation that included the Orange County Drug Task Force. Hoovler says undercover investigators purchased quantities of narcotics over...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
News 12

News 12

84K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy