Mostly sunny and warm Friday before threat of rain moves in Saturday

WHAT'S NEW: Out with the rain, in with the sun!

WHAT'S NEXT: Ending the work week dry with sunny skies. The weekend will start with an increase in clouds, and by m, moisture will arrive. Showers are expected to be off and on through the evening.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Asia Raye says the workweek will end dry with some rain coming back for Saturday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with slightly lowered levels of humidity. Lows near 58.

FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies, warm temps, lowered levels of humidity, and breezy conditions during the afternoon. Highs near 78. Lows near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain for the midday to afternoon hours, but on and off through the evening hours . Highs near 74. Lows near 61.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and easy going. High 77. Lows near the low 59.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance for rain by Friday. Highs will be near or slightly above average; into the mid to upper 70s.