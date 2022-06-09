ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glacier County, MT

Glacier's Park's High Country could see another foot of snow by early next week; but plenty of rain before that

Hungry Horse News
Hungry Horse News
 4 days ago

Northwest Montana and Glacier National Park will see a double-whammy of precipitation into early next week and by the time it’s all said and done, the high country of the park could see another foot of snow.

The storm will start out as rain Friday into Sunday and it will be heavy at times.

Snow levels Friday through Sunday however will be high — above 9,000 feet, said National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Lukinbill.

Through the time period, the area could see 0.75 inch to 1.5 inches of rain. Mainstem rivers will be running high, but aren’t expected to reach flood stage, though small streams could see some flooding and there could be rockslides on steeper slopes near highways and creeks.

Late Sunday into Tuesday a colder event will happen, with more rain at lower elevations, but snow in the high country.

Lukinbill said the Going-to-the-Sun Road could see another foot of snow by Tuesday evening.

That could delay the opening of the Sun Road even more. The Park Service has already said it won’t open before June 27 this year due to a colder than normal spring and higher avalanche danger.

The cold weather, however, will mitigate the flood potential — at least for the time being.

Park plows are through the Triple Arches on the west side and working toward the east side tunnel on the east side of the divide.

With the exception of the Cut Bank Road, Glacier’s secondary roads are all open and the Sun Road is open to vehicles to Avalanche Creek on the west side and Rising Sun on the east side.

There is a nightly closure (10 p.m. to 6 a.m.) on the Sun Road 1.5 miles north of the West Entrance to Sprague Creek for construction work.

Folks also need a reservation to enter the West Entrance from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also need one for the Polebridge Entrance to the park from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The park releases reservations at 8 a.m. for the next day each morning on Recreation.gov

Comments / 0

Related
Hungry Horse News

Yellowstone National Park closes due to floods; Glacier Park doing OK so far

Yellowstone National Park temporarily closed all of its entrances Monday due to flooding and mudslides in the park. Closer to home, Glacier National Park hasn’t seen any major flooding, though some areas have closed and the popular Avalanche Lake Trail is closed due to high water, park spokeswoman Gina Kerzman said. In addition, the Inside North Fork Road is closed between Logging and Camas Creek due to flooding and the road to Kintla Lake is closed at the head of Big Prairie due to flooding. The Quarter Circle Bridge Road is also closed due to flooding. On the east side, the trail from...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls teen dies in apparent fall from Glacier Park's Mount Brown

A Columbia Falls teen died on Mount Brown in a climbing accident Tuesday in Glacier National Park. At approximately 3 p.m. park dispatch received a missing person notification from a concerned friend who lost contact with his climbing partner, 19-year-old Winslow Nichols. The two men planned to hike and climb Mount Brown together and became separated. The climbing partner called 911. Park rangers launched a search and located a vehicle at Lake McDonald Lodge matching the description provided by the climbing partner.  Glacier National Park ground crews searched the nearby area, and Two Bear Air performed an air search. Around 7 p.m. the same...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Sun Road plows at Triple Arches

Hikers and bikers this weekend can go as far as the Loop on the west side of the Going-to-the-Sun Road and Jackson Glacier Overlook on the east side. Because of avalanche danger, Glacier has yet to allow any hiker-biker access beyond the Loop this season. The road is open to Avalanche Creek on the west side and Rising Sun on the east side. On the west side, folks are reminded they need a reservation to access the road from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. They also need a reservation to access the North Fork (Polebridge) Entrance to the Park from 6 a.m....
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Hungry Horse News

Geologic disappointments

People are driving here for rocks. That’s right, rocks. The colored rocks. Nevermind that when they see the rocks many will be sorely disappointed. The rocks got ‘em here. The rocks were the proverbial hook. I learned about the rocks the other day when chatting it up with one of the Apgar merchants in Glacier National Park. We were talking about the upcoming tourist season and she happened to mention that people were asking about the rocks. “The rocks?” I said. “Yep,” she said. “The rocks.” Then I thought about it a minute. Of course, the rocks. I first saw the rocks probably a decade or so ago....
SCIENCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glacier County, MT
State
Montana State
Hungry Horse News

Audubon bird outings on tap

Flathead Audubon is offering a field trip with refuge wildlife biologist Beverly Skinner on June 10 or Saturday, June 11 from 7:45 a.m. until noon at the Lost Trail National Wildlife Refuge. Tour the incredible wetlands and grasslands of this hidden gem west of Kalispell. See nesting trumpeter swans and abundance of shorebirds and waterfowl species associated with the Palouse prairie, riparian/wetland and larch/pine forest habits at the 9,000-plus acre refuge. The group will drive and walk along some of the refuge’s closed roads with short hikes on uneven ground for better viewing. Bring binoculars, water and dress for...
KALISPELL, MT
Hungry Horse News

Former Columbia Falls City Manager Bill Shaw dies

Bill Shaw, a longtime Columbia Falls city manager, died June 6 at his rural Columbia Falls home. He was 72. Shaw was city manager from Nov. 5, 2001 to May 27, 2011 and oversaw both a housing boom and its eventual bust during his tenure as manager. During his 10 years as manager he steered the city through the planning process for a multiple subdivisions that added hundreds of homes to the city. He also saw expansion of city services as well. He was known for his dry sense of humor and no-nonsense approach to city management. Prior to Columbia Falls, he was the public...
Hungry Horse News

Winslow Curt Nichols

The Columbia Falls community has lost a bright star. Winslow Curt Nichols, 19, died on June 7, living the life he loved while climbing Mount Brown in Glacier National Park. He was a 2021 graduate of Columbia Falls High School and a 2022 graduate of the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, New York. He was a confirmed member of the Columbia Falls United Methodist Church. In high school, Winslow was a competitive varsity soccer player for the Wildcats, played tenor saxophone in high bands and the Columbians Jazz Band, was a member of Model UN, and...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Griz grabs moose in front of Many Glacier Hotel

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News A calf moose was on the menu for a hungry grizzly bear In Many Glacier right in front of people at the Many Glacier Hotel, but the mamma moose chased the bear away from a second calf. According to a video posted on social media by Josh Camareno on May 28, the grizzly stalks the moose and her two calves which were bedded down along Swiftcurrent Lake on the edge of the road in front of the hotel. The grizzly pounced on one calf and killed it and dragged it off. The grizzly returned a couple of hours later...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Country#Flood#Said And Done#Glacier National Park#National Weather Service#The Park Service#The Cut Bank Road#Avalanche Creek
Hungry Horse News

Can you say road trip? Book showcases historic places

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Michael Ober’s new book, “Montana Historic Places” is the kind of book that once you start leafing through the pages, you start thinking, “Oh, that would be an interesting road trip.” Ober’s book is just a sampling of the many places in Montana that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. For locals, some will be familiar, like the Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park or the Wurtz Cabin up the North Fork. But others are way off the beaten path and some don’t even have paths to them — you need a guide, or a GPS,...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

Community Events: Garage sale helps senior center

Bible School First Baptist Church of Columbia Falls will be holding their annual Vacation Bible School June 13-17 from 9 a.m. until noon.  All children 5 years old through sixth grade are welcome to attend.  Please arrive a few minutes early on Monday for registration. If you have questions, please contact the church at 892-3729 or visit us at firstbaptistcfallls.org Garage sale The North Valley Senior Center is having a garage sale fundraiser from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 24-25 at the center on Nucleus Avenue. It is also taking items prior to the sale. All sales benefit the center and donations are tax deductible.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Glacier National Park reminds folks that Sun Road resos are required starting Friday. Many Glacier and Kintla Lake Roads now open

Vehicle reservations are required to access Glacier National Park’s Going-to-the-Sun Road and the North Fork area of the park beginning Friday, May 27. The road is now open to Avalanche Creek on the west side to vehicles. Hiker-biker access is to Logan Creek when crews are working and The Loop when they’re not. The Many Glacier, Two Medicine, Bowman and Kintla lake roads and the Camas Road are all open. The Cut Bank Road remains closed. On the east side, the hiker/biker closure is at the Grizzly Comfort Station, approximately 6 miles past Rising Sun, when the road crew is working and...
WEST GLACIER, MT
Hungry Horse News

Fallon ahead by four votes in county commissioner race

Jack Fallon holds a razor-thin lead over incumbent Pam Holmquist in the GOP nomination for the sole Flathead County Commission seat up for grabs this year. With absentee and Election Day ballots counted, Fallon’s total came in at 7,405. Holmquist had 7,401 votes. Former Kalispell Police officer Jason Parce netted 3,160 and local businessman Brian Friess took in 3,016. No Democrats are in the running for the seat -- or any other countywide seat. For county clerk and recorder, incumbent Debbie Pierson earned 14,684 votes. Her challenger, Madelene Howard, netted 4,645. For county superintendent of schools, Cal Ketchum took in 10,977 ballots while rival Erin...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Hungry Horse News

New Farmers’ Market showcases eclectic vendors

There’s a new Farmers’ Market in town. Businesswoman Jean Flynn has organized the “New Old-Timey, Feel-Good Farmer’s Market” on Sundays in front of Columbia Falls City Hall from 9 a.m. to noon. It features live music, and 22 vendors so far, including a local farmer as well as many craftspeople and artists. The market first opened a couple of weeks ago. The market is a bit quirky, Flynn, notes. For example, there’s a vendor who will sharpen your knives, a woman who does clothing alterations, a business where you can refill your laundry soaps and keep those big plastics out of the...
Hungry Horse News

Seventh grader pens book on Montana

Did you know that Montana has 522 different species of moss, or that Montana has 442 species of birds and the most common is the American robin? Those are just a couple of the cool facts about the state in a book done by Columbia Falls seventh grader Jace Rel. Rel recently published a book called “The Last Best Place” for his advanced studies project. Rel also took all the photos for the book except for two. There is only one copy of the book. He gave it to the Cup O’ Soul ice cream and coffee shop on Nucleus Avenue. Co-owner Jessie Schrade said Rel showed up with the book for her new shop when she was having a particularly bad day and it warmed her heart. Rel said it took about six months to research and put the book together. He was originally going to do a photo website for his advanced studies project, but he figured a book would be more enjoyable. He said he plans on printing one more copy soon for his grandmother’s assisted living home.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Yesterdays: Body of missing hunter found seven months later

70 years ago May 23, 1952 The body of James Wishart was found. The 21-year-old hunter had gone missing up Doris Creek while hunting in October. He was found about 3 miles from his original camp, and the story said bears had found his body as did porcupines. 60 years ago May 25, 1962 Glacier National Park snow plow crews reached Logan Pass. Rex Brown of Coram was featured on the front page. He raised Arabian horses, some of which were valued at $10,000. 50 years ago May 26, 1972 Steve Kracher, one of the best football players in Columbia Falls history, was given the Tom Dumay Award,...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Firefighters train at new Columbia Falls facility

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Folks driving past the Columbia Falls Rural Fire Hall on Highway 2 may have seen smoke pouring from a building last week or a car on fire with a slew of firefighters attacking the blaze. It was just a drill and part of a Montana State Fire School. All told, four Kalispell, two Columbia Falls, one Ferndale and one West Valley firefighter went through the two-week long course to become certified firefighters, explained Columbia Falls Fire Chief Karl Weeks. The complex, built by the rural department, is a state-of-the-art training facility. The main building is designed for live fire...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Get a sneak peek at Columbia Falls Museum June 1

Hungry Horse News After years of planning, Columbia Falls now has its own history museum. Last week volunteers with the Columbia Falls Historical Society were busy putting in cabinets and displays in the small museum in the Gateway Building at the corner of Highway 2 and Nucleus Avenue. The Society was founded in 2008 to preserve the history of the northeast corner of Flathead County, including Columbia Falls, Hungry Horse, Martin City, West Glacier, Glacier National Park, and the North, Middle and South Forks of the Flathead River. But finding a home for displays has proven challenging. The new owners of the Gateway...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Truck gets stuck in river at controversial Blankenship camp

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News Just days after a lawsuit was filed against the Forest Service over the camp at the Blankenship Bridge, another vehicle, this time a pickup, was stuck in the river at the camp on the Flathead River Saturday. Last year in June an old school bus trying to access the camp became stuck. In this case, a pickup truck became stuck. But according to witnesses, the man may have simply been messing around when his Ford 350 became marooned in the muck. The rig, according to cell phone photos provided to the Hungry Horse News, had local plates. It wasn’t...
HUNGRY HORSE, MT
Hungry Horse News

The Blotter: Car nearly hits motorcyclist

May 31 A man reported being assaulted by a baseball bat, was pressing charges against the suspect and refused medical help. Report of a camper with Idaho plates living on someone’s property without permission. June 1 Report of an assault, alleged assailant hit the reporting party in the face over false rumors, the attacker fled when he saw the police. A business on Nucleus Avenue was playing music too loud — an ongoing issue. June 2 Report of a Toyota Camry crossing double lines and nearly hitting a passing motorcyclist. Report of a person living in a camper at Hansons Hardware, blocking customers using...
Hungry Horse News

Council OK’s new city noise ordinance

By CHRIS PETERSON Hungry Horse News The Columbia Falls City Council Monday night unanimously approved the first reading of a new noise ordinance. Council made one tweak to the law, allowing construction to go on until 7 p.m. The original draft of the law set construction time limits to 6 p.m., but with the long summer days, council decided to extend it. No one from the public spoke in favor or against the law during a public hearing. That’s probably because the city held a series of meetings with its public safety committee where the law was hashed out with local businesses. Neighbors who also...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Hungry Horse News

Hungry Horse News

Columbia Falls, MT
128
Followers
207
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hungry Horse News has been in publication since 1946. It is the only weekly newspaper in Montana to win a Pulitzer Prize and has a reputation for fine photography of the Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park. It is housed in a log cabin in Columbia Falls. Visitors with story ideas are always welcome to stop by.

 https://hungryhorsenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy