ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Drew Sidora Slams Sanya Richards Ross As A “Flip Flopping B*tch” And A Suck Up After RHOA Episode

By Alex Darus
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0tOV_0g619fGF00

It feels so good to be back in the swing of things with our Real Housewives of Atlanta peaches. It doesn’t feel right whenever Marlo Hampton isn’t on my TV, I just can’t explain it. Thankfully, Bravo did us all a favor by bringing Sheree Whitfield back to teach Drew Sidora a lesson or two about the game of collecting bones. We also have newbie Sanya Richards Ross, who has a hottie husband, an adorable family, oh yeah, and four Olympic gold medals. Just something light. JK, the girls are shaking.

And by that I mean, Drew is shaking. The other RHOA vets seem to think Sanya is fitting in just fine so far. Drew is just always causing problems for no reason. First, she tried to come for Kenya Moore and now She by Sheree . Who does she think she is? A damn mess with her only backup being Ralph Pittman . Drew and Sanya were getting along OK, until Drew took it to Twitter and decided to start yet another feud. She feuds enough with Ralph, she has no need to be getting into petty fights with girls that are actually cool with her.

Drew wasn’t fond of Sanya not having her back during the most recent episode of RHOA . “This flip flopping b!tch @SanyaRichiRoss keep kissing that ass,” Drew tweeted. “As fake as they come’ So we were never friends? Clearly just friendly. Notes taken.” Thankfully, @bravobybetches on Instagram captured all of Drew’s nonsense in one helpful screenshot because her Twitter is a lot to navigate.

In the same breath, Drew tweeted at Twirl claiming that she wasn’t coming for her and throwing “fun shade.” Sanya saw the hypocrisy and had a perfect clap back. “Actors gon’ act,” Sanya’s tweet began. I’m already living. “How long we been friends Drew? What’s my middle name? What’s my favorite color? Girl stop!!! And based on this tweet looks like you the one kissing ass.” Sanya is really a winner, baby. She’s seeing through Drew’s B.S. right away and asserting herself. It’s something Drew could probably learn from instead of trying to make all of these “moments” on the show that never work out for her, like her lame receipts during Season 13.

TELL US – ARE YOU SIDING WITH SANYA OR DREW? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF SANYA’S RESPONSE TO DREW’S SHADE?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Drew Sidora Slams Sanya Richards Ross As A “Flip Flopping B*tch” And A Suck Up After RHOA Episode appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 0

Related
Reality Tea

Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again

Drew Sidora is lost without her defunct leader, Porsha Williams, on this season of Real Housewives of Atlanta. It’s actually painful to watch her scenes with Ralph Pittman. And don’t get me started on that prophet-for-profit “therapist” they’ve been seeing… Drew’s main goal so far this season has been trying to prove why she is on the show, and it’s coming […] The post Drew Sidora Implies She Dated LeBron James Again appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kim Zolciak Reacts To Rumors That NeNe Leakes Got With Her Boyfriend Before He Split From His Wife

I think we all knew that this was coming. After news broke that NeNe Leakes allegedly started dating her boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh before he was actually divorced, we were all waiting for a certain “wig” to weigh in. And she gave us what we wanted. The Twitter account The RHOA TEA caught Kim Zolciak in the […] The post Kim Zolciak Reacts To Rumors That NeNe Leakes Got With Her Boyfriend Before He Split From His Wife appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Says She Might “Pull A Margaret Josephs” And Hold On To Receipts About Her Castmates Until Next Season

Noella Bergener wasn’t exactly a fan favorite when she joined this past season of Real Housewives of Orange County. She was slammed as “inauthentic” by castmate Heather Dubrow. Former housewife Tamra Judge called her an “idiot.” But maybe Noella is playing the long game and possibly not as clueless as she appears. As reported by […] The post Noella Bergener Says She Might “Pull A Margaret Josephs” And Hold On To Receipts About Her Castmates Until Next Season appeared first on Reality Tea.
Reality Tea

Sheree Whitfield Was “Sick” Watching RHOA Scenes Of Tyrone Gilliams Standing Her Up

Sheree Whitfield is back to give the Real Housewives of Atlanta girls (AKA Drew Sidora) a run for their money. Sheree is the comeback queen and while she never looks a day older than she did during Season 1, she keeps her shade fresh. Drew is learning the hard way what happens if you mess […] The post Sheree Whitfield Was “Sick” Watching RHOA Scenes Of Tyrone Gilliams Standing Her Up appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Sidora
Person
Kenya Moore
Reality Tea

Caroline Stanbury Responds To Criticism For Marrying A Younger Man

If you watched Bravo’s now defunct series Ladies of London, then you’re familiar with Caroline Stanbury. And you would also be well aware that Caroline does what she wants. In this case, it’s marrying a much younger man. Back in December, the Real Housewives of Dubai star married former pro soccer player Sergio Carrallo. But now […] The post Caroline Stanbury Responds To Criticism For Marrying A Younger Man appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram

Lisa Rinna might have to own it…and lawyer up. After she recently doxxed someone online, they are now threatening legal action against Rinna. The trouble began when an unknown number text the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star. The message read, “Lisa, you need to stop with your rumors and lies about me. There’s plenty I […] The post Lisa Rinna Is Being Threatened With Legal Action After Leaking Someone’s Phone Number On Her Instagram appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County

Kelly Dodd really loves trashing her ex-castmates. The fired Real Housewives of Orange County cast member ended her five season run by being booted in 2020. Fans tired of her vitriol and her controversial comments off the show didn’t help matters. But even though RHOC is done with Kelly, Kelly isn’t done with RHOC. Her […] The post Kelly Dodd Says Gina Kirschenheiter’s Boyfriend Will Leave Her If She’s Not On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing

In June of 2020, Vanderpump Rules stars Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder were fired for racist behavior. In 2018, Stassi and Kristen accused the only Black VPR cast member, Faith Stowers, of stealing clothing and credit cards. They actually called the police. Faith was innocent and felt “so vindicated” when her co-stars were fired. Faith […] The post Stassi Schroeder Said Others Were Involved In Incident That Led To Vanderpump Rules Firing appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhoa#Real Housewives
Reality Tea

Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint

The debate rages on. Did Lisa Vanderpump text Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley after their traumatic home invasion? On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, when asked, Dorit claimed that Lisa did not reach out. This set off a social media battle between Lisa, PK and Dorit. Naturally, Kyle Richards also got involved to defend […] The post Lisa Vanderpump Responds After Kyle Richards Calls Her “Crafty” For Claiming She Reached Out After Dorit Kemsley Was Robbed At Gunpoint appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin

Just in time for Pride Month, Kelly Dodd is making headlines for making insinuations about Harry Hamlin’s sexuality. It’s weird, and it’s gross, but at this point, it’s what we come to expect from the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. And if there’s one thing we’ve come to expect from Lisa Rinna, it’s […] The post Lisa Rinna Reacts After Kelly Dodd Shades Harry Hamlin appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley

Things are finally heating up for Bachelorette contestant Dale Moss! There have been rumors swirling that Dale and designer, Galey Alix, are an item. This week, a source told E! News that the two are officially together! Boyfriend and girlfriend status! The rumors began a few months ago when Galey, a social media influencer and interior […] The post The Bachelorette Alum Dale Moss Is Dating Galey Alix After Split From Clare Crawley appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd

Looks like Shannon Beador might have a bone to pick with her party buddy Kelly Dodd. The current (and former) Real Housewives of Orange County stars are now debating on who knows what for the upcoming season. Kelly has been speculating on social media for some time who is being cast for next season. But […] The post Shannon Beador Denies Leaking Real Housewives Of Orange County Cast Info To Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Trolls Ramona Singer For Leaking Teresa Guidice’s Wedding Invitation

Andy Cohen is in on the joke that is Ramona Singer, apparently. As fans and Housewives rushed to Andy’s social media pages to wish him a Happy Birthday last week, he didn’t miss an opportunity to shade the chronically confused Housewife for all to see. According to Page Six, Ramona posted a picture of herself to her grid. In […] The post Andy Cohen Trolls Ramona Singer For Leaking Teresa Guidice’s Wedding Invitation appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Teresa Giudice Reacts To Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaking Her Wedding Details

What do you do when Ramona Singer “accidentally” leaks all of the details of your upcoming, reality star-studded wedding? You take it in strides. At least, that’s what Teresa Giudice is doing, which might come as a surprise to some. The Real Housewives of New Jersey OG and her fiance, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, hit the […] The post Teresa Giudice Reacts To Ramona Singer Accidentally Leaking Her Wedding Details appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Lala Kent Says She Later Found Out Randall Emmett Was Still Working On His Marriage When They Started Dating

What a tangled web. After focusing on her podcast tour for a few weeks, Lala Kent was quiet about spilling more tea on ex-fiance Randall Emmett. But now the Vanderpump Rules star is back to dishing dirt on details of her former relationship with him. As reported by Reality Blurb, Lala appeared on a recent […] The post Lala Kent Says She Later Found Out Randall Emmett Was Still Working On His Marriage When They Started Dating appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Fans Drag Shannon Beador For Hanging Out With Kelly Dodd

I’m not really sure when it happened or why, but Shannon Beador and Kelly Dodd are friends. The two butted heads plenty during their time on Real Housewives of Orange County but it looks like those days are over. Despite Kelly constantly attacking Shannon’s current costars, Shannon seems to be quite cozy with Kelly. But […] The post Fans Drag Shannon Beador For Hanging Out With Kelly Dodd appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Garcelle Beauvais Explains How She Became Friends With Lisa Vanderpump

Garcelle Beauvais has had no problem making friends on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Well, she’s making some enemies too, but that’s to be expected. Now Garcelle is revealing her friendship with a former RHOBH housewife that her current castmates likely wouldn’t approve of. She recently spoke with Bravo’s The Daily Dish and divulged that […] The post Garcelle Beauvais Explains How She Became Friends With Lisa Vanderpump appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own Show

New show alert! We’ve already spoken ad nauseam about how terrible the last season of Real Housewives of New York was. Fans have dissected every aspect of what went wrong. Ultimately, the reunion was scrapped and Bravo announced that the RHONY would be split into two franchises. One, a RHONY reboot with a presumably new […] The post Luann de Lesseps And Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own Show appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Bachelor In Paradise Alums Abigail Heringer And Noah Erb Don’t Want A TV Wedding

From breaking up at 80’s prom to planning a future wedding! Bachelor franchise sweethearts Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb are dishing on their plans for their future wedding and their life as a couple post Bachelor In Paradise. The two made one thing very clear- They do not want a televised wedding. While I’m sure many […] The post Bachelor In Paradise Alums Abigail Heringer And Noah Erb Don’t Want A TV Wedding appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Says Diana Jenkins Is “Unrelatable” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

On the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, wealth is one thing the group isn’t lacking. The women are very rich and it’s what we have come to expect from the franchise. Even Erika Jayne’s financial downfall still has her in a $1 million bungalow. So the cast is definitely the least relatable of all the […] The post Tamra Judge Says Diana Jenkins Is “Unrelatable” On Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy