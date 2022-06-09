ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

Info gathered from new law leads to 4-year doping ban

By EDDIE PELLS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Information from the first case to be prosecuted under a new law designed to criminalize widespread doping conspiracies has been used to level a four-year ban on a triple jumper from Georgia.

The U.S Anti-Doping Agency announced the sanction Thursday for 27-year-old Sabina Allen, who is from Norcross, Georgia, and competes for Jamaica.

Allen tested positive for two prohibited substances after finishing first at a low-level event in Chula Vista, California, last May. Her ban is retroactive to June 24, 2021.

Evidence for the case came from a criminal case against Eric Lira, a naturopathic doctor from El Paso, Texas. In January, federal prosecutors charged Lira with providing performance-enhancing drugs to athletes. Among them was star Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare.

Lira was charged under the Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which was passed to go after people and organizations that fund and promote international doping schemes.

While the law wasn't designed to go after individual athletes, it has opened up opportunities for information sharing between law enforcement and anti-doping regulators.

USADA said arbitrators in the case determined that Allen's claims that she used performance enhancers unintentionally — or that the positives came because drugs were manipulated — were false. Those determinations were reached with the help of messages that undermined Allen's defense and were provided by federal prosecutors in the Lira case.

“Information shared by law enforcement from the first RADA case involving Eric Lira allowed USADA to expose the truth in this case," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. "We thank the FBI, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York, and other federal agencies for their continued work to protect the integrity of sport under RADA.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Georgia State
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
Chula Vista, CA
Government
Local
California Sports
Chula Vista, CA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Fbi#Drugs#Jamaica#Nigerian#Usada
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
65K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy