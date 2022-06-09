Fantasy Baseball Daily Opener: Gabriel Moreno, Tylor Megill, Eloy Jimenez (6/09)

Taijuan Walker allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings on Sunday night against the Angels. He struck out 10 and earned the win, moving to 4-2. Walker got off to a rough start with four of the first five batters getting hits, but he settled down quickly and the rest of the batters he faced went 2-for-17. He had not struck out more than six batters in a start all season, but he was missing bats at will in this one, generating 18 whiffs and finishing with a 38% CSW rate. If the increased swinging strikes were to continue, Walker could be a force for fantasy, but there's just little chance that he could replicate his 53% whiff rate with his splitter considering his mark for the season with the pitch is just 29.2%. Walker is still more of an NL-only option, but he's worth putting on your watch list after this one. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.

