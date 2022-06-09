ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Fantasy Baseball Daily Opener: Gabriel Moreno, Tylor Megill, Eloy Jimenez (6/09)

By Mike Maher
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreetings, friends. We’re back for another baseball season. More importantly, we have a fun new series this year. Welcome to the Daily Opener. Every morning, I’ll be with you to recap the previous day of baseball and talk about what stood out to me. We’ll find fun stats. We’ll lament some...

Fantasy Baseball Buy High/Sell Low: Bobby Witt Jr., Kyle Tucker, Nolan Gorman (2022)

We have made it through another week of the season, so we have another set of players to Buy High or Sell Low based on their weekly performances. Based on their recent performances and a full-season outlook, I will break down some players to buy or sell in the coming weeks. With that said, let’s look at a handful of players that you should buy high or sell low.
MLB
20 Things to Watch for in Week 10 (2022 Fantasy Baseball)

Welcome fantasy friends and foes to Week 10 of the 2022 Fantasy Baseball Season. The Philadelphia Phillies fired Joe Girardi last week, and now they are on a nine-game winning streak to push them over .500 at 30-29. We had another firing this week, so let’s see if that also lights the proverbial fire on their team. We received good news for Clayton Kershaw but horrible news on Baltimore Orioles prospect Grayson Rodriguez.
Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers for Week 10: Zach Eflin, Rich Hill, Jon Gray (2022)

Like my grandpa used to say, “By the time the lawn needs cutting before the end of every week, it’s often harder to find decent pitchers on the waiver wire.” The general point of this (made-up) saying is that the onset of summer usually means slim pickings for pitchers on the waiver wire in fantasy baseball. It’s particularly tough if we’re following my restrictions, where each pitcher must be rostered in less than 30% of Yahoo leagues. Nevertheless, a few gunslingers with decent opponents still garner some interest.
MLB
Zack Wheeler tosses six shutout innings on Saturday

Zack Wheeler allowed two hits while striking out eight over six shutout innings on Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He earned the win, moving to 5-3. It was the typical dominant performance from Wheeler, who generated 13 whiffs and totaled a 31% CSW rate in the start. He hasn't allowed more than three earned runs since April 23 or more than two earned runs in any start over the last month. His eight strikeouts marked his eighth straight game with at least seven Ks, and his K/9 rate is actually higher than it was last season. In short, Wheeler is one of the most dominant starters in the game and should be in your lineup for every outing, including next week against the Nationals.
MLB
Avisail Garcia scheduled for MRI on Monday

Avisail Garcia is scheduled to have an MRI on his left hand on Monday. He began to get inflammation in his left hand during the Marlins last homestand. During pregame warm-ups, he had trouble swinging and did not play in Sunday’s loss to the Astros. (Jordan McPherson on Twitter)
MLB
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Sunday (6/12)

We had games spread throughout the day on Saturday, but we’re looking at a typical Sunday card here. That means almost every team is in action between 1ET and 4ET, with one morning game and one night game omitted from the slate. That leaves us with 13 games to look at, and there’s plenty to discuss. With that in mind, let’s kick things off with the pitchers.
MLB
Ozzie Albies (foot) placed on 60-day IL

No clear timetable for Albies’ return can be established until it’s decided if he will need to undergo surgery on his foot or not. Either way Albies will miss a minimum of two months, meaning the earliest he could return is mid-August. Albies was hitting .244 with 8 home runs, 33 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 62 games. Phil Gosselin has been promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Albies on the active roster.
MLB
Taijuan Walker dominates in win over Angels on Sunday night

Taijuan Walker allowed one run on six hits and a walk over six innings on Sunday night against the Angels. He struck out 10 and earned the win, moving to 4-2. Walker got off to a rough start with four of the first five batters getting hits, but he settled down quickly and the rest of the batters he faced went 2-for-17. He had not struck out more than six batters in a start all season, but he was missing bats at will in this one, generating 18 whiffs and finishing with a 38% CSW rate. If the increased swinging strikes were to continue, Walker could be a force for fantasy, but there's just little chance that he could replicate his 53% whiff rate with his splitter considering his mark for the season with the pitch is just 29.2%. Walker is still more of an NL-only option, but he's worth putting on your watch list after this one. He'll take on the Marlins in his next start.
ANAHEIM, CA
Walker Buehler (forearm strain) placed on 15-day IL

Buehler was set for an MRI on his elbow after a rough outing on Friday during which he complained of elbow soreness. The Dodgers reportedly don't have the results yet, but they made the decision to to play it safe regardless and sideline Buehler for at least 15 days, and likely longer. As most fantasy managers know, forearm strains are often related to issues with a pitcher's elbow, so it's possible (though far from certain) that Buehler is dealing with a serious injury. For now, avoid the rush to sell low on Buehler and wait for more word from the Dodgers that hopefully downplays the severity of the injury.
MLB
MLB
Edwin Diaz strikes out five in multi-inning save on Sunday

Edwin Diaz allowed one hit and struck out five in 1 2/3 scoreless innings on Sunday night against the Angels to earn his 12th save of the season. Diaz hadn't yet been used for a mulit-inning save, but he had pitched just once since June 5th so was well-rested. He was dominant, as usual, generating seven whiffs on just 28 pitches, and hitting 101.6 MPH with his fastball to strike out Jared Walsh, the fastest pitch he has thrown all season. Don't expect many more multi-inning saves, but do expect the continued dominance.
MLB
Nathan Eovaldi (low back inflammation) placed on 15-day IL

As much as fantasy managers may not like it, this is the right move for the Red Sox and Eovaldi. The veteran saw his velocity drop precipitously in his last start (though he was still effective), and although the team continued to say he could pitch through what was then described as a hip ailment, it's safer to give Eovaldi a little extra time. Do not expect him to miss much more than the minimum 15 days unless there's further news to suggest the injury is more serious than it seems and don't lower Eovaldi much in your rest-of-season rankings.
MLB

