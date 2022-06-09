ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Pueblo Chieftain

High potency THC may lead to psychosis, suicide, according to former Pueblo psychiatrist

By James Bartolo, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uucgP_0g617xP900

High potency tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products found in medical and recreational marijuana dispensaries may lead to depression, psychosis, suicide and other afflictions with frequent use, addiction psychiatrist Libby Stuyt said Tuesday.

Stuyt, the former medical director of the Circle Program, a state-funded residential treatment program for individuals with mental health and substance use issues, led a presentation on the risks associated with high-potency THC on June 7 at the Pueblo Police Department.

She said that when she started with the Circle Program in 1999, she and her colleagues weren't particularly concerned about cannabis. But following the 2014 legalization of recreational marijuana in Colorado, she said she began to see more patients coming into treatment with marijuana as their primary or only drug.

"I started seeing the worst psychotic symptoms that I have ever seen," she said. "Worse than methamphetamines and the worst delusions I have ever seen."

More local news:Pueblo County won't allow Arise music festival so producer looks next-door

It was the potency of THC that was causing the psychotic symptoms and delusions, she claimed. She cited a study conducted in the U.K. that found those who smoked marijuana with a concentration of more than 15% THC per gram daily were five times as likely to develop psychosis.

"If they were using the stuff that was less than 5%, there was no increased risk of psychosis," she said. "That's why we didn't see this before because we didn't have these really high potent products."

Stuyt believes high potency THC meets the Bradford Hill Criteria for Causality, a set of guidelines used by epidemiologists to determine what causes something, when it comes to psychosis. She also believes it meets the criteria when it comes to teen suicide.

"In Colorado, if you look at teens who die by suicide, the number one drug present is marijuana in toxicology," she said. "Most people who die by suicide, alcohol is the number one drug."

Stuyt is not against the legalization and decriminalization of marijuana, but she believes the industry needs to be regulated more strictly.

"If you look at the research on cannabis, the research is all (on marijuana) less than 10% (THC)," she said. "There is benefit for some conditions and it's less than 10%."

Stuyt referenced a 2017 study from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, that researches the health benefits of cannabis, including treatment of chronic pain. None of the smoked cannabis concentrations in the study exceeded 10% THC per gram.

A 2018 Market Size and Demand Update for Marijuana in Colorado report found Colorado marijuana flower has a THC concentration of 19.6% per gram. For THC concentrate products, the average concentration is around 68.6% per gram, according to the report.

"Basically, most everything you get is greater than 15%," Stuyt said. "It is very difficult to find anything of the old kind of cannabis. It just doesn't exist anymore to genetically modify these plants to produce a significant amount of THC."

Pueblo Chieftain reporter James Bartolo can be reached by email at JBartolo@gannett.com

Comments / 13

Tom Kiely
3d ago

here's a professional psychotherapist saying how it's going to make you delusional and step outside of your own mind maybe she should take her own advice especially since she's stating statements that without being under the influence of these drugs she would not have a correct answer forI've used marijuana over the last 30 years and I've never had any mental issues whatsoever it's easy for someone to make statements without any factual records to prove it sounds like somebody's trying to bash something that's been used in the medical area for well over 2000 years you never hear of anybody dying from marijuana useit's easy to bash something that you have no real experience in

Reply
2
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Air Academy High School students are placing flowers at a Walgreens on Centennial Boulevard on Tuesday evening to honor the life of one of their peers. Air Academy High School Principal Dan Olson sent out a letter to families Sunday night notifying them of the death of a student named The post Memorial grows for Air Academy High School student at Colorado Springs Walgreens appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thc#Marijuana Laws#Suicide#Medical Marijuana#Mental Health#Pueblo#The Circle Program
KKTV

Robbery attempt fails outside Colorado Springs 7-Eleven

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two crooks left a convenience store empty-handed late Sunday night after their intended victim refused to be robbed. The would-be robbers -- at least one who was armed -- approached the woman outside the 7-Eleven at Jet Wing and Fountain Boulevard. Police say she stood her ground, and the suspects ended up running off. A customer who saw the whole scene unfold called 911.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

What's Up With Pueblo's Cannabis Scene?

An early adopter of both outdoor cannabis growing and retail sales, Pueblo County had the potential to become the Napa or Silicon Valley of pot, according to local enthusiasts. Almost ten years later, Pueblo County hasn't reached the business status (or rent prices) of those two California hot spots, but the area has a strong cannabis workforce.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicles occur when vehicles are left unlocked and overhead garage doors are left open. In order to prevent vehicle thefts, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is reminding the community to practice the 9 p.m. Routine. The 9 p.m. Routine Remove your valuables from your vehicle The post Prevent being victim to vehicle theft by practicing 9 p.m. Routine appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

‘Aryan Warriors’ Prison Gang Leader And Murder Suspect Daniel Egan Sought By Police After Skipping Court

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police in a small Colorado mountain town are looking for 47-year-old Daniel Egan, a ranking member of a Nevada prison gang and one of the suspects in a murder of a Colorado inmate. And they’re asking for the public’s help in finding him. The Salida Police Department stated in its Facebook post published Friday that Egan “has an extensive criminal history and should be considered armed and dangerous.”   According to online court records, additional charges were brought against Egan in 2007 while he was already in federal custody in Nevada. He was cited as one of 14 inmates who...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Cyclist Runs Out Of Water, Dies On Palisade Plunge; 3 Other Cyclists Rescued

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A 52-year-old man from Colorado Springs passed away Saturday afternoon while mountain biking in western Colorado on the Palisade Plunge trail. He reportedly ran out of water. Three other cyclists found the man near mile marker 28 of the trail and called 911 at 6:45 p.m., the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release. He was described as suffering from “heat-related illness.” Search and rescue personnel and a medical helicopter were sent to the remote area, but efforts to save the cyclist’s life were not successful. (file photo credit: Jordan Siemens/Stone/Getty Images) According to the sheriff’s office,...
PALISADE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Entire fishery wiped out by "catastrophic" mudslide, impacts of Colorado wildfire continue

The "catastrophic" flash flooding and mudslides that occurred at the Black Hollow Creek confluence with the Poudre River last summer had deadly consequences for the area's fish population and the Poudre River State Fish Hatchery, according to a report from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). This event added to the long list of impacts to the Cameron Peak fire.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect was arrested Saturday night after the Colorado Springs Police Department said they were involved in a family disturbance call. The initial report came in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a family disturbance in the 2900 block of Valarie Circle, near Constitution and North Powers. CSPD said after officers The post Family disturbance Saturday night in Colorado Springs leads to arrest of suspect in storage unit appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man arrested in Walsenburg for homicide near a Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS — A man wanted for a murder near Walgreens has been arrested Sunday. According to police records, 28-year-old Joshua Johnson, was pulled over on Interstate-25 near Walensburg by Colorado State Troopers. He was taken into custody and is being charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree. At 6:55 p.m., CSPD […]
WALSENBURG, CO
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

2K+
Followers
860
Post
503K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy