Tri-Cities, WA — Nearly halfway into June, the area has not experienced a major natural cover fire due to several factors. "I don't know if I've ever seen in my 37 years here in the basin that I've ever seen it go this late into June, said Pasco Fire Chief Bob Gear. "Usually we're picking up some fairly significant fires by the time we get into the second or third week of June. I'm excited. I'm hoping we go to the 4th of July greener and wetter than normal and keep that fire activity down."

PASCO, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO