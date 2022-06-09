ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

PGA Tour Player Suspensions in LIV Golf Event Is About 'Threat to the Future of Golf'

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQUuT_0g615O1U00

The PGA Tour has announced that it will suspend players that are competing in the LIV Golf event that teed off today. At least 17 players, including names like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and Sergio Garcia are banned from the PGA Tour competition. Hilary Fordwich, a business analyst and golf expert, joined Cheddar News to discuss why the PGA had to go this route. This is a threat to the future of golf for them, and there's been many contentions about them not being fair and that this is vindictive," she said. "Don't forget, of course, they represent sort of a monopoly in the history of golf. So you've got two sides to this story. You've got those the purists, those that feel that golf should only be a certain way and that there are only these limited events that the PGA puts on. And then you've got other people who are saying … this is all about money

Comments / 1

Related
Cheddar News

Saudi-Backed LIV Golf Tour Begins With Dustin Johnson & Phil Mickelson, Without Tiger Woods

A controversial professional golf tour backed by Saudi Arabia tees off on Thursday. Today, two-time Major winner Dustin Johnson announced he's resigned from the PGA Tour ahead of headlining the Saudi-backed tour, called the LIV Golf Invitation Series. The announcement comes as the PGA tour has threatened disciplinary action for its golfers who take part in the Saudi golf league event, which will also feature notable golf stars like Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia; however, LIV Golf's CEO, Greg Norman, told The Washington Post that Tiger Woods rejected a contract worth 'high nine digits' to play in the tour. Chris Bumbaca, reporter for USA Today Sports, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
GOLF
Cheddar News

PGA Suspends Golfers In Saudi-Backed League

The PGA has suspended 17 golfers, including Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, who are competing in a Saudi-backed golf event outside of London. In a memo, commissioner Jay Monahan said "these players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons", announcing they are ineligible to participate on the PGA tour or any other tours it sanctions. Hugh Kellenberger, Senior Managing Editor at the Athletic, breaks down the controversy, and what might happen next.
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
The Spun

Dustin Johnson Makes Feelings About LIV Golf Very Clear

Dustin Johnson is one of the biggest names in golf to commit to the new LIV Golf Invitational series. Saturday marks the final found of the first ever LIV event at the Centurion Golf Club just outside of London. Johnson and the rest of the field are competing in the no-cut, 54-hole tournament for a record-breaking purse of $25 million.
GOLF
The Spun

Photos: Rory McIlroy Is Married To Former PGA Tour Employee

Rory McIlroy appears to be on the verge of another PGA Tour win on Sunday afternoon. The Ireland native is leading the field at the Canadian Open on Sunday. He's at -19 for the tournament, three strokes up on the rest of the field. It could be a celebratory day...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf Invitational London: how much they all won at Centurion Club

Charl Schwartzel landed a huge $4.75 million payout for winning the individual tournament and also the team competition at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London at Centurion Club. Schwartzel saw out a wire-to-wire victory in St Albans with rounds of 65, 66 and 72 to finish one shot clear of...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

PGA Tour and Arab SuperLeague are in court

The tug-of-war between the PGA Tour and the professional golfers who have chosen to play on the Arab SuperLeague is likely to end in court. As announced, zero tolerance has come from the US circuit towards those who are playing the first of the Liv Golf Series, in London. Arab...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Suspensions#Liv Golf Event#The Future Of Golf#Pga
CBS Sports

Rory McIlroy takes subtle jab at LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman after 21st career PGA Tour win at Canadian Open

A final-round 62 and a successful defense of the RBC Canadian Open title would have been more than a memorable week for most, but not for Rory McIlroy as the Northern Irishman was not done taking shots after he holed his final putt at St. George's Golf & Country Club on Sunday. Speaking with CBS Sports' Amanda Renner following his 21st victory on the PGA Tour, McIlroy reassured the greater golf world who was still in charge -- albeit in a subtle fashion.
GOLF
The Independent

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan ‘won’t allow LIV Golf rebels to freeride off’

Players who have joined the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series will not be allowed to “freeride” off the PGA Tour, commissioner Jay Monahan said on Sunday.Monahan spoke to CBS host Jim Nantz during the network’s coverage of the final round of the RBC Canadian Open, three days after suspending PGA Tour members who teed off in the inaugural LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, despite having been refused permission.Asked why players could not do both, Monahan said: “I guess I would answer the question by asking a question – ‘Why do they need us so badly?'”Commissioner Jay Monahan joined the...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

US Open: LIV rebel Phil Mickelson want to create more PGA Tour memories

Phil Mickelson wants to "create new memories" on the PGA Tour despite being suspended from it for joining the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The six-time major winner is in Boston this week for the US Open, which he needs to win to become the sixth man to win the Grand Slam of all four majors.
GOLF
Cheddar News

Hot summer could lead to rolling blackouts

We are already starting to feel the effects of summer. Heat waves in Texas and California are already sending temperatures soaring. That could spell trouble for the nation's power supply. there are new concerns about outages in many areas of the country. Cheddar's Shannon Lanier explains the two main causes of blackouts, and what states are doing to keep the lights on and the air conditioning running.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheddar News

Biden Calls Out Big Oil for Corporate Greed but Production Complicated by EV Future

Consumer prices saw an 8.6 percent jump in May, with fuel prices showing the biggest surge, climbing 17 percent last month. As inflation continues to climb to levels not seen in 40 years, President Biden took to calling out ExxonMobil and other major oil companies, accusing them of holding back production while continuing to collect huge profits at the cost of the consumer. Mark Avallone, the president of Potomac Wealth Advisors, joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. “They have reduced long-term expenditures. But why? Because the world is going to alternative energy and as consumers, if we thought that that welcome change to alternatives was going to happen without pain, we might have been mistaken," he said. "The less investment they make in oil because they're getting ready for a new world of electric vehicles, the less we're going to be prepared for oil shocks such as the one we got when Russia invaded Ukraine."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Energy Emergency: U.S. Braces for Summer Blackouts and Surging Electricity Prices

High voltage towers at sunset background. Credit: Anton Petrus via Getty Images. The U.S. Department of Energy has some advice for Americans this summer: keep a flashlight handy and maybe an ice box because power outages are looming. The warning comes as air conditioning units are powered on across the country, and many experts agree that the U.S. grid isn't ready for the increased demand for electricity.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Biden Proposes New Rule to Add 500,000 EV Chargers Nationwide

President Biden proposed a new rule that would add 500,000 chargers for electric vehicles nationwide. The proposal comes amid the rapid shift to EVs with dozens of automakers announcing plans for all-electric fleets within the next decade. But with the new surge will the U.S. have the proper infrastructure to keep up? Scott Painter, founder and CEO of Autonomy.com joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss. "I really think the idea of standardization is a big deal. Standardization certainly makes it much better for everybody to be able to get a charge when they need one," he said.
POLITICS
Cheddar News

Elon Musk's World: Starlink IPO Delay, Twitter Data & BYD Batteries

Michelle Castillo joined Closing Bell to break down Elon Musk's announcement to SpaceX employees that the Starlink internet business might not see itself as an IPO until 2025, Twitter planning to hand over the user data he requested as a condition of the acquisition, and Warren Buffet-backed Chinese EV company BYD stating it will be supplying batteries to Tesla "very soon."
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

MLK Jr. Grandaughter Yolanda Renee King on the March For Our Lives Return to DC

March For Our Lives will be returning this weekend to Washington, DC, in the wake of the recent mass shooting seen throughout the country. Marchers include Yolanda Renee King, the only granddaughter of Martin Luther King Jr. She joined Cheddar News to discuss the importance of the march and activism in general. "I just think that it's so important to have these rallies because we need to demand to our leaders and politicians that they pass legislation and that and we actually need to see action," she said.
WASHINGTON, DC
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy