ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz, CA

Mayor Fred Keeley? The county's most veteran politico is considering a run for Santa Cruz mayor — here's why

By Mark Conley
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mKMBZ_0g615N8l00
Fred Keeley at Michael's on Main for the No On D watch party. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KBpou_0g615N8l00

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

Nothing is official or a given yet, but Santa Cruz’s first mayor to be elected to a four-year term could well be its most familiar political face. Fred Keeley, the 72-year-old politico who first arrived here in 1977, is on the brink of stepping up.

Should that happen, and it will likely happen soon, it would be hard to find a more overqualified pairing of person and job, unless Steve Kerr were to somehow end up coaching the Santa Cruz Warriors next season.

On Tuesday, city voters, subject to final voting tallies, gave a big thumbs-up to Measure E, electing a mayor, after years of seeing one of the seven city council members rotate into the position for a year at a time.

The new district voting structure, adopted to avoid a costly lawsuit creates a six-district form of governance that includes a four-year mayor. That mayor, to be elected in November, would work with the six council members, each representing one of six districts in the city.

That’s a lot of change for a city grappling with lots of problems, and those who are following the city’s challenges closest say that this moment cries out for experience and a steady hand.

“This is not a job for a novice,“ says Cynthia Mathews, who along with Mike Rotkin, is among the all-time leaders of the Santa Cruz City Council with six terms of service.

Fred Keeley is the opposite of that. Elected to three two-year terms in the California State Assembly representing the Monterey Bay area, he served as Speaker pro Tempore for three sessions — the longest serving Speaker pro Tempore — since the Legislature adopted term limits. Before that, he served as a county supervisor and after that as Santa Cruz city treasurer.

Why would he consider dusting off his political cape after seven years of teaching politics, serving on boards, advising local politicos, and leading fundraisings for many Monterey Bay-related environmental causes?

It is the nuts and bolts of governance, in which he has deep experience, that will likely draw him back into the fray. Budgeting, probably, tops that list.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bE4G0_0g615N8l00
Fred Keeley. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

“The single most important thing the city does every year is draw up a city budget — it is the policy blueprint,” he said. “ I believe that elected officials ought to have a very significant impact on that. It’s what I teach in graduate school at San Jose State. And I’ve been in the public budget business, whether (city) treasurer or on the budget committee in the legislature for all the time I was there. It’s something I have a bit of a feel for, and so I think that's an area where I might be able to be helpful.”

If that makes it sound like he’s going to run, indeed it’s likely. “We’re sorting it out,” Keeley told Lookout on Wednesday, speaking of conversations with his wife Barbara about the life-altering move in process. Will he run? We’ll know in the next couple of weeks.

Keeley, in his 50th year of politics, saw it all coming — and has had a plan. He knew Measure E would create a need for experienced leadership. He even had a Plan A: someone specific in mind that was not him.

However, it won’t work because the potential candidate Keeley had been quietly endorsing, and nudging forward, ever since Measure E was put on the ballot , decided she couldn’t pull the trigger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SPO7N_0g615N8l00
Hilary Bryant.

“It’s such an important moment for our community, and I care so deeply about it, that if I could be part of helping to make a positive difference here, I was considering serving,” said that would-be candidate, former mayor and councilmember Hilary Bryant. “However, there are just some family and personal reasons why it is not a good time for me to make that commitment.”

Did having someone like Keeley standing by, processing whether he could possibly do it himself, make that decision easier for Bryant?

“Absolutely,” she said. “Fred is one of the few people in our community so uniquely positioned to step into this role and really give the community what it needs in this moment. He is a strategic thinker. He's a parliamentarian. He understands public policy.”

To County Supervisor Ryan Coonerty, who has known Keeley for decades, it’s a unique George Washington moment , where the course of local history is being written from scratch.

“If you can set up the role for success, it will pay benefits for whoever else serves in it over the next two decades,” he said. “And Fred certainly has more than enough experience to understand and make the most of the role.”

With the Nov. 8 general election now looming large in the distance, here are a few key questions.

Has Keeley made up his mind?

“The phone has been ringing all day,” Keeley said Wednesday. “And people are being very kind and generous in their comments. And Barbara and I are discussing this. We just got married six years ago, and we have not as a couple lived in the elected world. Together, we are sorting this out.”

Keeley is talking with currently involved Santa Cruz politicians, across the spectrum, taking the temperature on how his presence would be received.

He teaches graduate courses at San Jose State and at Monterey’s Panetta Institute for Public Policy, while serving on multiple boards. The job requires a four-year commitment to the city for a position that pays a part-time wage ($50,000 a year) — but will require full-time engagement.

Keeley, who took his first job in Washington helping run a Senate campaign at age 22 and moved to Santa Cruz a few years later in 1977, said to expect word from him, yay or nay, in the next week to 10 days.

Why is the job so challenging?

Santa Cruz, like numerous other California cities before it, was strong-armed into changing the way it chooses its elected officials and the roles they play.

After 74 years as an “at-large” voting city with revolving one-year mayor terms, Santa Cruz will now have six council members representing small districts of roughly 10,000 residents. Currently, all seven members collectively represent the city’s overall population of roughly 64,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IUGvm_0g615N8l00
Fred Keeley is very close to jumping into the Santa Cruz mayoral race. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

It will set up a hybrid situation in November where the incumbent council members will continue to govern under “at-large” terms, while newly elected council members plus a mayor will follow new districted voting.

The slate of challenges facing the mayor and council is daunting: homelessness, affordable housing, the contentious Long Range Development Plan at UC Santa Cruz, the redevelopment of downtown and possibility of a new Warriors arena.

Keeley believes that the class he and Leon Panetta teach on how to reach consensus in a partisan environment could bring useful dialogue to the city council chambers.

“The clarity of purpose, of political mission, is something that I don't think cuts right or left,” he said. “Everybody wants to deal with homelessness, everybody wants to deal with affordable housing, everybody wants to see the city on sound financial footing. The details of all of those things are what public policy development is about.”

Will there be other candidates?

Surely there will be. But, no one has vocalized their intention yet.

The one certainty: If Keeley does enter the fray, it will make it a far bigger challenge for others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CODPn_0g615N8l00
Members of Santa Cruz City Council sworn in on Dec. 8, 2020. Top row, from left: Sonja Brunner, Sandy Brown, Donna Meyers. Center: Justin Cummings. Botton Row, from left: Renee Golder, Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson, Martine Watkins (Images provided by City of Santa Cruz and councilmembers)

“I think that would affect a lot of people’s decisions,” Bryant said.

Coonerty, who chose to step down from politics after 18 straight years of city council and county supervisor service, laughed off the notion of his potential candidacy.

“I don’t think my wife’s gonna go for that,” he said.

As for city councilmembers, Donna Meyers and Renee Golder are the only ones with expiring terms in December, and Meyers told Lookout on Thursday her one year served as mayor in 2021 is enough.

Mayor Sonja Brunner, Vice-Mayor Martine Watkins and Sandy Brown are serving terms through 2024, and could run for mayor, with someone else backfilling their current position via special election if they won, according to city spokesperson Elizabeth Smith.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sV8sU_0g615N8l00
Fred Keeley cheers on the speakers at Michael's on Main alongside Donna Murphy at the No On D watch party. (Kevin Painchaud / Lookout Santa Cruz)

Shebreh Kalantari-Johnson and Justin Cummings aren’t eligible because they are locked into a 3rd District supervisor showdown in November.

Ami Chen Mills, who ran for 3rd District Supervisor and apparently placed third, told Lookout on Thursday that she has been fielding many inquiries about her interest in the mayoral job, but says the answer for now is “not at the moment.”

She elaborated: “Car needs tires, cat needs to get to vet, kids need to go to dentist, I need to take a super big breath!”

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

Related
Lookout Santa Cruz

Primary election slowdown: Here's why things aren't moving more rapidly in Santa Cruz County

While the big countywide race, Measure D, left nothing to suspense on election night, and many others are also pretty convincing, there are several close races that won't be conclusive until at least the end of the week. That's because a surprising surge of election day voting by mail has left the Santa Cruz County Clerk's office playing catch-up.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
lookout.co

Sunday Reads: Is Santa Cruz meant to keep the Warriors in town?

Is there a future for the Santa Cruz Warriors — in Santa Cruz?. It’s been 10 years since the local Seadubs made a big splash in our little town. KP Arena’s been a good temp home, but now a more permanent place is needed. How did this odd match between Surf City and pro basketball come to be? Wallace Baine with the perspective here.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Local “justice warrior” dies

Laura Segura, whose leadership at Monarch Services topped off a lifetime of service to the community in which she grew up, and who was as known for her fierce advocacy as she was for being an athlete, artist, friend and—for a small stretch in the 1990s—an aspiring rapper, died Thursday after a battle with cancer. She was 54.
WATSONVILLE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

I deliver books to Santa Cruz jails; don't tell me libraries don't matter

Librarian Jesse Silva regularly delivers books and library programs to the more than 300 people currently incarcerated in Santa Cruz County. She also brings in kindness and social support. For some, she says, the library is the only outside contact her patrons experience during their months or years in jail. She argues that her work is vital and that we must support our libraries and recognize the essential role reading plays in rehabilitation.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Cruz, CA
Elections
State
California State
Local
California Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
Santa Cruz, CA
Government
Lookout Santa Cruz

Left out to dry: Sprinkler requirements the next hurdle for beleaguered CZU rebuilders

As more families in the Santa Cruz Mountains begin the rebuilding process nearly two years after losing their homes in the CZU Lightning Complex fire, another issue has become evident: a fire sprinkler requirement, and a lack of adequate water pressure for all affected families. Some say this could hinder their ability to get home more so than before: "What can I do, just move in and face possible red-tagging?"
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Ryan Coonerty: Who will be Santa Cruz's George Washington and three other election hot takes

Ryan Coonerty, outgoing District 3 Santa Cruz County supervisor, offers four insights on Tuesday's election results, along with a bit of wry humor. From the defeat of Measure D to low voter turnout and a historic supervisor runoff, he walks us through the ups and downs of election season and even helps us understand why Santa Cruz today is like Philadelphia circa 1787.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Donna Murphy
Person
Fred Keeley
Person
Ryan Coonerty
Person
Leon Panetta
Person
George Washington
eastcountytoday.net

Updated Election Results: Contra Costa County and State Races

The following are the election results for the June 7 primary election for both Contra Costa County and statewide elections. The county has now released its fourth update Friday. Contra Costa County voter turnout has increased from 17% to 26.44% with 186,754 ballots casts. There are 706,257 registered voters in...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

New Fosters Freeze announced for Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas is getting a new Fosters Freeze location, the first new Fosters Freeze in the country in 13 years. According to the company, the new location will be coming to North Salinas by early fall. This new location will be owned and operated by Jared and...
SALINAS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

South Bay water agencies roll out incentives to get residents to ditch lawns, fight drought

SANTA CLARA COUNTY residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15 percent last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30 percent during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Veteran#City Council#Legislature#Term Limits#Politics Local#Election Local
benitolink.com

Hollister man puts aside commuting for community service

Nowadays, Chuck Sorbet, 68, is content sitting on a tractor, mowing the five soccer fields at Veterans Memorial Park. There was a time when he was a quality assurance manager and vice president for satellite communication uplinks. He was head of the group that ensured the quality and precision of high power amplifiers that provided satellites with critical links to ground, sea and air.
HOLLISTER, CA
californiaexaminer.net

California High Speed Rail Dispute

Democrat lawmakers in California are embroiled in one of the most contentious battles in modern state history over the fate of the high-speed rail link connecting Los Angeles and San Francisco, which has been dogged by delays and other problems for the better part of a decade. If completed, the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KSBW.com

March for Our Lives in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. — A couple hundred people gathered at Window on the Bay in Monterey on Saturday for a March for Our Lives rally. The event part of a national movement bringing protesters out across the country over the weekend to call for an end to gun violence. "What...
MONTEREY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KRON4 News

SF to SJ section of high-speed rail project report released

(BCN)– The final environmental impact report is now complete for the section between San Francisco and San Jose of California’s high-speed rail project. The California High-Speed Rail Authority released the final report Friday on the possible environmental impacts of the roughly 49-mile northern leg of the rail system, which will extend through major population centers […]
Refugio Garcia

First case of monkeypox detected in Alameda County

(Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images) First suspected case of monkeypox discovered in Alameda County. Alameda County health officials on Thursday announced the first suspected case of monkeypox after an area resident tested positive for an orthopoxvirus, which includes smallpox, cowpox and monkeypox. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention is currently testing to confirm the monkeypox infection, East Bay Times reports.
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
754
Followers
666
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy