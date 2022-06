Hawaii saw many restaurant closures during the height of the pandemic. Some of them were beloved local eateries and longtime staples, such as Like Like Drive Inn and Town on Oahu, Holuakoa Gardens & Cafe on Hawaii Island and Art Cafe Hemingway on Kauai. And it's still hard to believe that two of Hawaii Regional Cuisine's founding chefs, Alan Wong of Alan Wong's Honolulu and George Mavrothalassitis of Chef Mavro, closed their restaurants, too.

