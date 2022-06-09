ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STARZ’s ‘P-Valley’ Sets Record For Largest Season-To-Season Growth

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
Following the season two premiere of STARZ’s hit drama, P-Valley , the critically-acclaimed series set a new record at the network for having the largest “season over season growth” in STARZ history on the network’s app with upwards of 1,018% from the series’ debut in July 2020.

The sophomore season drew in over 4.5 million multiplatform viewers during its premiere weekend (June 3-5) in the U.S. alone and was the force behind the record subscription growth on the STARZ app. Not to mention, P-Valley ranked as the most socially-engaged primetime drama across networks during that time.

The show’s creator Katori Hall chimed in on its success. “Our Pynk Posse showed up and showed out!,” she shared in a statement. “The incredible response to season two feels like such a gift after the challenging pause of these past few years, but we’re back and we’re just getting started y’all. I am bursting with pride seeing the Pynk Posse grow and watching the sense of community and family that forms as we bring this new season to the world. Hearing from viewers that they have felt seen, heard and celebrated is exactly what everyone working on the show hoped for. Being able to showcase our community’s resilience has been so meaningful and rewarding, and I can’t wait for y’all to come on down to the valley to see the rest of what we have in store.”

Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks at STARZ added, “Katori and the entire ‘P-Valley’ team have done an amazing job bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim. The series exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success.”

P-Valley is currently streaming on STARZ with new episodes dropping every Sunday. Watch the official trailer below.

Katori Hall
