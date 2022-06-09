Thrush Aircraft to launch production expansion, hire over 125 people

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We have a long way trough to our north lifting upward and a building ridge to our west. Now with us being in between these two areas, that means that we will have an opportunity for more showers and storm development in the area. So we expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to continue throughout the rest of this evening. Moving into the overnight hours, we begin to dry out just a little bit but we still remain with a slight chance for a few showers. Heading into your Sunday, another rain chance or rise into the afternoon and evening. There’s going to be plenty of instability in the atmosphere things to daytime heating. High temperatures will be soaring above the 90s with heat index indices trying to exceed the triple digits at times. We will have plenty of moisture out there so this will be the case for some areas. Overnight lows will drop down into the low 70s thus making it muggy outside. Now moving onward into Monday, the region will remain under westerly flow and so this in turn will keep at least a few chances for showers and thunderstorms. Highs for this time will be in the lower to mid-90s with heat indices in the triple digits once again. Make sure to keep practicing heat safety precautions. High pressure will continue as we go into Tuesday and moving beyond that a new frontal system develops to our west. This is expected to impact the region later in the week and into the weekend, which may enhance summertime showers and thunderstorms. With High-pressure dominating the pattern we can expect the upper 90s to be possible and lows in the lower 70s. Triple-digit heat indices will still be here which could lead to potentially dangerous conditions by mid-week.

ALBANY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO