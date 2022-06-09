ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Thrush Aircraft to launch production expansion, hire over 125 people

By Kim McCullough
WALB 10
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thrush Aircraft, LLC, an aircraft manufacturing company in Albany, recently announced the expansion of production leading to the launch of four certification programs for two engine and airframe configurations, along with the employment of over 125 people. In a release, Thrust said these programs will...

www.walb.com

