Tolono, IL

Henry wins Athlete of the Week

By Bret Beherns
 4 days ago

TOLONO (WCIA) — Taylor Henry is the WCIA 3 Athlete of the Week. The do-it-all Unity softball player led the Rockets to a third place finish at the state tournament. Henry threw 135 innings this season, only giving up 45 earned runs, while striking out 202 batters. At the plate, the Lake Land College signee hit .482, leading the Rockets to the best season in school history with a 27-9 record.

“If you looked at us from the beginning of the season you would’ve been like wow they don’t look too good, but when it came to post season we really turned on the lights and were like we got this and they were really supportive. That was the biggest thing no matter what, if we would’ve had a bad at bat, the whole duggout would have been like you got this next time.”

Henry is now eligible for a $500 scholarship we’ll give to one boy and one girl this summer. If you know a deserving high school student who should be our next weekly winner, fill out the nomination form here: https://www.wcia.com/athlete-of-the-week/#//

WCIA

WCIA

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

