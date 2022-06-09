Chatham Police looking for theft suspects

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft investigation.

Chatham Police posted to Facebook photos of two men they are looking for in connection to this investigation as well as a photo of an SUV the pair may be associated with. People who can identify these men are encouraged to contact Chatham Police at 217-483-2453 or via Facebook Messenger. Alternatively, people can call Crime stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Anyone who submits information to either Chatham Police or Crime Stoppers will remain completely anonymous.

Photos courtesy of the Chatham Police Department

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.