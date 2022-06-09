ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, IL

Chatham Police looking for theft suspects

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uXB5g_0g613EGe00

CHATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Chatham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a theft investigation.

Chatham Police posted to Facebook photos of two men they are looking for in connection to this investigation as well as a photo of an SUV the pair may be associated with. People who can identify these men are encouraged to contact Chatham Police at 217-483-2453 or via Facebook Messenger. Alternatively, people can call Crime stoppers at 217-788-8427.

Anyone who submits information to either Chatham Police or Crime Stoppers will remain completely anonymous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KoLBc_0g613EGe00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17so7n_0g613EGe00
Photos courtesy of the Chatham Police Department
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

JPD Seeking Info on Weekend Trailer Theft

Jacksonville Police are investigating a theft from over the weekend. A complainant reported to police that at approximately 6:52 am Saturday, a suspect stole a trailer from a property enclosed by a fence in the 200 block of Washington Street. According to the report, a suspect attached the trailer to...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for theft suspects

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people whom authorities believe stole more than $3,000 worth of jewelry last month. The theft happened on May 14 at approximately 6:15 p.m. A man and two juveniles, all male, walked into the Zales at Market Place Mall […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police: Seven arrested on gun, narcotics warrants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department announced on Monday that seven people were arrested last Friday for various gun and narcotics offenses. Members of the SPD’s Street Crimes and Proactive Crimes Units worked with the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office to obtain arrest warrants for a number of people. The Sangamon County Sheriff’s […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Mattoon Police arrest juvenile accused of showing gun on social media

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said they arrested a juvenile after he was accused of showing a gun on social media. In a Facebook post, officers said they were told Sunday about the incident. “Threats were made from the suspect to another group of juveniles,” said officers. Detectives found out the material shared on […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chatham, IL
Chatham, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
khqa.com

Sheriff: 5 arrested in Adams County burglaries

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Five people have been arrested in connection to a string of burglaries over the course of three months that happened in Adams County. During the period of April-June 2022, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received multiple reports of burglaries to storage units and homes.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police seek help in locating fugitive

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive wanted for several crimes. Decatur Police said Ryan Day, 30, has several arrest warrants on charges that include violating an order of protection, driving under the influence, failing to register as a sex offender and criminal damage. People […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

U of I Police investigating vandalism case at Japan House

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is looking for a pair of men who are persons of interest in a vandalism case at the on-campus Japan House. Officers said that on May 31, staff at Japan House heard something crash into a window and found a glass sliding door had been […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Private security guards start work in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “It totally caught us off guard. I don’t think we have ever experienced anything like that,” Patron Jeff Paustian said. The City of Champaign is taking a new approach to nightlife safety. “We thought it was kind of weird; we asked the bartender ‘what’s going on? Is that a police officer?’” […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft#Nexstar Media Inc
Local 4 WHBF

Names released in Abingdon fatalities

On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the […]
ABINGDON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police: Teenager shot in arm while riding in car

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers said a teenager was shot over the weekend while riding in a car. According to police, the 16-year-old was in the back of the car near Oakland and West Leafland avenues around 4 p.m. on Saturday. While in the car, the boy heard a gunshot and that is when he […]
DECATUR, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WAND TV

Crews called to garage fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield firefighters were called out to battle a garage fire Sunday. Crews were called to the 3600 E South Grand for a fire in a detached two-car garage. The fire was able to be knocked down quickly. The cause is under investigation.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Fire Department responds to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department was called into action Sunday morning due to a garage fire near the interstate. Officials said that crews arrived on the scene, which was off South Grand Avenue, at around 10:30 a.m. as heavy smoke filled the sky. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire, however, […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Public Comments Accepted Monday In Springfield Police Accreditation Process

As part of the process for Springfield Police to attain formal accreditation, public comment is being accepted on people’s experiences with the police department. Accreditation assessment representatives will accept phone calls from the public for one hour Monday afternoon from 4 to 5pm. You can call to speak with a representative at 217-652-9509. Calls are limited to five minutes, but SPD says comments will be fully considered and forwarded to Chief Ken Scarlette.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Juvenile Arrested For Overnight Gun Incident Receives Additional Charges

A juvenile arrested overnight for brandishing a weapon at someone during a domestic disturbance has been cited for additional charges. According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department, the 15 year old male juvenile arrested for aggravated assault in the 600 block of Jordan Street last night after a witness reported the suspect pointed a weapon at them during an argument has also been cited for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen shot while riding in vehicle

DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Decatur Police are investigating after a teenager was shot over the weekend. The 16-year-old boy was shot while riding in the backseat of a vehicle traveling through the intersection at Oakland and West Leafland Saturday. It happened shortly before 4 p.m. We're told the teen...
DECATUR, IL
newschannel20.com

Police: Student scammed by dinner date he met through dating app

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — The University of Illinois Police Department reports another crime involving a dating app. A U of I student said he was scammed out of $100 by someone he met through a dating app. The student claims he arranged a dinner date with a woman on...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wdbr.com

Arrest in Hillsboro Hardees robbery

Hillsboro police are announcing the arrest of a suspect in the Friday afternoon attempted armed robbery at the Hardees restaurant in Hillsboro. The suspect initially entered the restaurant, displayed a handgun and demanded money from a counter clerk but when a manager shouted for the man to leave he left.
HILLSBORO, MO
WCIA

WCIA

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy