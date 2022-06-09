ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo business expands with U-Haul dealership

By Tracy Harmon, The Pueblo Chieftain
 4 days ago
A new independent U-Haul dealer is attracting additional business to a small shopping center on Pueblo Boulevard.

U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment and support items such as boxes and dollies can now be found at Guud Hands LLC, 1035 S. Pueblo Blvd.

The business’s owner, Luis Munoz, said he was looking for a way to capitalize on his spacious location on busy Pueblo Boulevard and bring in more business to his antique and vintage collectibles shop which opened April 16, 2021.

“We have a lot of access for trucks and trailers and wanted to bring more business in, not just to our store but the whole Pueblo Boulevard Center shopping center. It is a really busy avenue,” Munoz said.

The U-Haul dealership was added May 18 and “so far we’ve been pretty busy,” Munoz said.

Pueblo business news:Bully battle royal bringing four-legged competitors to Pueblo Saturday

U-Haul not only helps do-it-yourself movers but in challenging times for small businesses, has helped more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada generate supplemental income.

“When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community,” said Mason Berke, of U-Haul international communications.

Munoz said it is best for customers stop in to reserve trucks and trailers so “they can see the size they are getting.”

“It is much better to see them in person than online,” Munoz said. “And we can meet all their needs once they are here.”

The business is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. and can be reached at 719-281-5284.

Chieftain reporter Tracy Harmon covers business news. She can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or via Twitter at twitter.com/tracywumps.

