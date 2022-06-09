ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looking to see NYC by bike this summer? Here’s some tips to stay safe

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Jacqueline Mahal, an avid cyclist and emergency doctor, spoke with News 12 about how to stay safe when biking in New York City this summer.

As an emergency doctor, Mahal says it is important for all riders to wear a high-visibility helmet and to make sure that it fits properly.

She says wearing bright clothing and having blinking lights help riders be more visible. As a moving vehicle, Mahal says it's important to never ride against traffic and always follow the rules of the road.

With warm weather already here, Mahal anticipates more New Yorkers will be enjoying the weather on two wheels. Unfortunately, she says it’s also a time where local emergency rooms treat more bike accidents.

