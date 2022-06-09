Russians Blast Ukrainian Air and Ground Targets With Missile Systems

A Kremlin clip shows Russian troops using high-precision missile systems to destroy Ukrainian air and ground targets in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Thursday: "Engineering units of the Russian Armed Forces have started clearing roads and forest areas in the Sviati Hory National Park near Svyatogorsk, Yarovaya, Studenok, and Sosnovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are breakaway provinces of Ukraine now aligned with Russia.

The MoD statement continued, "Over the past 24 hours, 126 explosive devices of various types, including 54 anti-tank mines, planted by Ukrainian nationalists have been found and destroyed.

"A high-precision air-based missile strike near Novograd-Volynskyi, Zhytomir region, has destroyed 1 AFU training center where foreign mercenaries were being retrained and coordinated.

"In addition, high-precision air-based missiles have destroyed 2 command posts, 1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system near Razdolovka in Donetsk People's Republic, 1 ammunition depot near Paraskovievka in Luhansk People's Republic, and 23 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 18 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

"The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 200 nationalists, 5 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers and 1 warehouse of missile and artillery weapons near Verkhnekamenskoe, Luhansk People's Republic.

"Russian air defense personnel have shot down a Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Mazanovka, Donetsk People's Republic."

The Russian military said: "Also, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Slavnoe, Prechistovka, Kudryashovka, Epifanovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Varvarovka, Borovenki in Luhansk People's Republic, Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Region, Petrovskoe, Suligovka in Kharkov Region, Snegirovka, Aleksandrovka and Mogyla Kulich in Kherson Region.

"In addition, 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile have been intercepted near Kirovo in Kherson Region, and 2 Smerch rockets have been shot down near Kamenka, Kharkov Region, and Panteleimonovka, Donetsk People's Republic.

"Missile troops and artillery have hit 56 command posts, 127 firing positions of AFU artillery, as well as 273 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.

"The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 300 nationalists, 7 armored vehicles, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 12 field artillery guns and mortars, 24 special vehicles, 1 fuel storage facility for military equipment near Kobzartsy in Nikolaev Region, and 1 crossing of the Seversky Donets River near Protopopovka."

The Russian MoD added: "In total, 193 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,163 unmanned aerial vehicles, 336 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,471 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,834 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,512 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the operation."

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 9 marks the 106th day of the campaign.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that between February 24 and June 8, Russia had lost 31,500 personnel, 1,393 tanks, 3,429 armored fighting vehicles, 703 artillery pieces, 213 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 212 warplanes, 178 helicopters, 559 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 125 cruise missiles, 13 warships, 2,406 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 53 units of special equipment.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .