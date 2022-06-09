ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Russians Blast Ukrainian Air and Ground Targets With Missile Systems

By Lee Bullen, Zenger News
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

A Kremlin clip shows Russian troops using high-precision missile systems to destroy Ukrainian air and ground targets in the Donetsk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said Thursday: "Engineering units of the Russian Armed Forces have started clearing roads and forest areas in the Sviati Hory National Park near Svyatogorsk, Yarovaya, Studenok, and Sosnovoe in the Donetsk People's Republic.

The so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic are breakaway provinces of Ukraine now aligned with Russia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uMTPQ_0g612e3d00

The MoD statement continued, "Over the past 24 hours, 126 explosive devices of various types, including 54 anti-tank mines, planted by Ukrainian nationalists have been found and destroyed.

"A high-precision air-based missile strike near Novograd-Volynskyi, Zhytomir region, has destroyed 1 AFU training center where foreign mercenaries were being retrained and coordinated.

"In addition, high-precision air-based missiles have destroyed 2 command posts, 1 Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system near Razdolovka in Donetsk People's Republic, 1 ammunition depot near Paraskovievka in Luhansk People's Republic, and 23 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation have hit 18 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration.

"The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 200 nationalists, 5 tanks, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers and 1 warehouse of missile and artillery weapons near Verkhnekamenskoe, Luhansk People's Republic.

"Russian air defense personnel have shot down a Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Mazanovka, Donetsk People's Republic."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sKDNX_0g612e3d00

The Russian military said: "Also, 13 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down near Slavnoe, Prechistovka, Kudryashovka, Epifanovka in Donetsk People's Republic, Varvarovka, Borovenki in Luhansk People's Republic, Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Region, Petrovskoe, Suligovka in Kharkov Region, Snegirovka, Aleksandrovka and Mogyla Kulich in Kherson Region.

"In addition, 1 Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missile have been intercepted near Kirovo in Kherson Region, and 2 Smerch rockets have been shot down near Kamenka, Kharkov Region, and Panteleimonovka, Donetsk People's Republic.

"Missile troops and artillery have hit 56 command posts, 127 firing positions of AFU artillery, as well as 273 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.

"The attacks have resulted in the elimination of over 300 nationalists, 7 armored vehicles, 2 Grad multiple rocket launchers, 12 field artillery guns and mortars, 24 special vehicles, 1 fuel storage facility for military equipment near Kobzartsy in Nikolaev Region, and 1 crossing of the Seversky Donets River near Protopopovka."

The Russian MoD added: "In total, 193 Ukrainian airplanes and 130 helicopters, 1,163 unmanned aerial vehicles, 336 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,471 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,834 field artillery and mortars, as well as 3,512 units of special military vehicles have been destroyed during the operation."

Russian troops invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what the Kremlin is still calling a "special military operation." June 9 marks the 106th day of the campaign.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has reported that between February 24 and June 8, Russia had lost 31,500 personnel, 1,393 tanks, 3,429 armored fighting vehicles, 703 artillery pieces, 213 multiple launch rocket systems, 96 anti-aircraft systems, 212 warplanes, 178 helicopters, 559 tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 125 cruise missiles, 13 warships, 2,406 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 53 units of special equipment.

Zenger News contacted Russian and Ukrainian officials for comment but had not received a reply at the time of writing.

This story was provided to Newsweek by Zenger News .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia turns on Putin: Politicians demand ‘immediate withdrawal’ from Ukraine as 100 servicemen are fired for refusing to take part in the invasion

A veteran Russian legislator has issued an appeal to Vladimir Putin to stop military action, bring his troops home and end the war in Ukraine. Communist deputy Leonid Vasyukevich, 69, blasted the use of Moscow’s servicemen in Ukraine, as a Russian court dismissed more than 100 national guardsmen in the first case of soldiers refusing to fight in Ukraine as politicians demanded the army return home.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Equipment#Missiles#Military Vehicles#Air Defense#Russians#Kremlin#Ukrainian#The Russian Armed Forces#Mod#Afu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Russia
CNBC

George Soros says Russia's gas storage is almost full — and Europe should hold its nerve

Russian President Vladimir Putin's bargaining position is "not as strong as he pretends" and Europe has leverage against him, according to billionaire investor George Soros. Russia has recently cut gas supplies to Finland arguing the country is not paying for it in rubles. Bulgaria and Poland also stopped receiving Russian gas supplies a couple of weeks ago.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
Daily Mail

'Last flight' of doomed Russian general caught on video before he died in Ukraine when his SU-25 ground attack aircraft was shot down by anti-aircraft missile

Video of the final moments of a 63-year-old Russian general shot down and killed by Ukrainian forces has emerged today. Major General Kanamat Botashev was part of a two-ship formation flying low over the Donbass region when his £9million aircraft was struck by a surface-to-air missile, according to a report of his funeral in Russian outlet Kommersant.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

US Air Force tests its hypersonic missile and it's five times greater than the speed of sound

The U.S. Air Force has successfully completed the test of its AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon or ARRW on May 14, the military outfit said in a press release. Hypersonic weapons are the next frontier of warfare. Capable of traveling at speeds greater than five times that of sound, these missiles can cause much havoc. Last July, Russia claimed that it had successfully tested its hypersonic missile, Tsirkon, in a matter of just two years after it was announced.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
991K+
Followers
97K+
Post
862M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy