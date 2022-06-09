High school graduation set for June 22; Antrim graduation is June 21

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach High School class of 2022 is set to hold its commencement ceremony at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at the Antrim Elementary School Donald T. Fioretti Athletic Field.

The class’s valedictorian is Clifford William Smith and it’s salutatorian is Patricia Rizzo.

Senior academic awards took place on June 6 in the high school gym and scholarship night was held on June 7 in the F. Thomas Crawley Auditorium at the G. Harold Antrim School.

Senior prom was held on June 4.

Harold Antrim Elementary School will hold its eighth-grade graduation exercises on Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 p.m. on the Donald T. Fioretti field.

The eighth-grade graduation dance is June 9 and the last day of school for all district students is Wednesday, June 22.

