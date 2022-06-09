Bradley Beach Arts Council holding virtual auditions

BRADLEY BEACH — The annual Shakespeare at the Beach festival presented by the Bradley Beach Arts Council will return this July.

This year’s free festivities will take place on Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue gazebo on the beachfront promenade. A rain date is set for Sunday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m.

The performances will feature a blend of Elizabethan-era songs, sonnets, monologues and scenes from plays written by William Shakespeare.

Currently, the Bradley Beach Arts Council is holding auditions for actors and classically trained singers.

Please email Julia Sandra Rand, artistic director for an audition time at bradleybeachartscouncil@gmail.com .

All auditions will be virtual.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.