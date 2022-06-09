ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, GA

Report: Police jail man in Aragon area with gun, refused to follow commands

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 4 days ago

Polk County Police posted earlier this morning that an overnight incident involving a man with a firearm that he had pointed at a juvenile was taken into custody during the overnight hours.

Per a posting on the Polk County Police Department’s Facebook page, police arrested David Samuel Wheeler of 406 Cashtown Loop earlier this morning on multiple felony and two misdemeanor charges.

In the release this morning, Polk County Police responded to a 911 call that noted that a man had a firearm pointed at a juvenile.

When officers arrived, they found Wheeler sitting in white Chrysler 300, and due to the nature of the call officers immediately began to order him to get out with his hands up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF2fR_0g612SPn00

“Mr. Wheeler refused to obey lawful commands from Officers, and refused to exit the vehicle,” the release on Facebook noted. “After several minutes of ordering Mr. Wheeler out of the car, our patrol officers began to attempt to bust the window out of the suspect vehicle.”

They got it open, and Wheeler was pulled out and taken into custody without further incident.

The release noted that on his way to the Polk County Jail, “wheeler continued to be combative” and that once in the Sheriff’s Office custody, a Schedule I narcotic not named in the release was found on his person.

Wheeler was booked into jail on felony charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, obstructing law enforcement officers, interference with government property and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.

Additionally, he was charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

He remained in the Polk County Jail as of this posting with his bond denied.




Polk County Police did note in their release because of the involvement with a minor, they did not release additional details about the incident.

Chief Kenny Dodd was sought for details about the condition of the juvenile, and said they were ok.

Check back on Friday for more from the official county report as it becomes available as well, and a mugshot from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKNur_0g612SPn00

Comments / 0

