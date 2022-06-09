Point Beach awarded $380K from Safe Routes to School

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra has announced that the municipality has been awarded $380,000 from the Safe Routes to School program to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in problem locations across town.

The mayor said that when his administration entered office in 2020 that it was a priority to address dangerous roads and intersections and that the grant will be a big first step in doing just that.

“We still have a long way to go, but we look forward to implementing the various solutions this funding will allow for, without it impacting our local tax rate,” stated the mayor on his Facebook page in a post announcing the funding.

The mayor thanked Councilwoman Arlene Testa who helped spearhead this project, along with Kristen O’Rourke, the municipality’s Quality of Life Director, Christine Riehl, borough administrator and the team at Colliers Engineering.

The mayor told The Ocean Star this week that receiving the funding is “a huge step” in fulfilling the administration’s promise to the town of making its streets safer for its children, pedestrians in general, bicyclists and motorists alike.

The municipality plans to utilize the funding by repainting intersections, adding sharrows to roadways and implementing several bike lanes.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.