Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Point Beach awarded $380K from Safe Routes to School

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Mayor Paul Kanitra has announced that the municipality has been awarded $380,000 from the Safe Routes to School program to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety in problem locations across town.

The mayor said that when his administration entered office in 2020 that it was a priority to address dangerous roads and intersections and that the grant will be a big first step in doing just that.

“We still have a long way to go, but we look forward to implementing the various solutions this funding will allow for, without it impacting our local tax rate,” stated the mayor on his Facebook page in a post announcing the funding.

The mayor thanked Councilwoman Arlene Testa who helped spearhead this project, along with Kristen O’Rourke, the municipality’s Quality of Life Director, Christine Riehl, borough administrator and the team at Colliers Engineering.

The mayor told The Ocean Star this week that receiving the funding is “a huge step” in fulfilling the administration’s promise to the town of making its streets safer for its children, pedestrians in general, bicyclists and motorists alike.

The municipality plans to utilize the funding by repainting intersections, adding sharrows to roadways and implementing several bike lanes.

