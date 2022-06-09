ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Bradley Beach library announces programs for June

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BRADLEY BEACH — The Bradley Beach Public Library is offering a variety of free activities and programs for the community to participate in throughout the month of June. All library programs require prior registration, to register visit, www. bradleybeachlibrary.readsquared.com .

The writer’s group continues to meet in the library on Mondays at 11 a.m.

This group is for adults and allows them to practice and provide feedback on each other’s writing.

English classes for intermediate grammar and conversations for Spanish-speaking adults are being offered on Saturday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

Overeater’s Anonymous meetings are being held at the library each Monday at 10 a.m.

A board meeting is scheduled for June 27 at 5:15 p.m.

SUMMER READING CONTESTS

A summer reading challenge begins on Monday, June 13. To sign up for the reading challenge visit bradleybeachlibrary.readsquared.com.

Explore the games and challenges to earn points. Then turn those points into prizes. All ages are welcome to participate.

OCEAN NAILED IT! CHALLENGE

Take a photo of Bradley Beach’s ocean or beach, and then create the scene using anything edible. Take a photo of your re-creation and email both photos to programs@bradleybeachlibrary.org.

The library will vote on the ones that are most alike, and the winner will receive a gift card. The deadline to participate is July 31.

WRITING CONTEST

Write your own original ocean story, limit 1000 words, by July 31 to programs@bradleybeachlibrary.org .

A winner will be announced at the end of August and will receive a gift card. All entries will be published in a local library zine to be available to the public.

OCEAN DECOR

Create an ocean animal out of recyclable materials and bring it to the library by July 31. The library will do a “people’s choice award,” and the winner will get a gift card.

