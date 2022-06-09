Who is El Paso’s largest graduating class?

EL PASO, Tx ( KTSM ) – It’s an El Paso thing. After you introduce yourself to a fellow El Pasoan, no matter where you are in the world, the follow-up question is always, “what high school did you go to?”

Bragging rights are serious in the Sun City; which high school has the most school spirit, the best sports teams, the best academics, and scholarships? Mostly it’s about community pride and being able to say you’re proud of the community you grew up in.

This year, local high schools graduated more than 12,000 students throughout the county. The Class of 2022 endured nearly two years of COVID-19 learning and made it out the other side. We’re incredibly proud of them and know they’ll go on to be successful in whatever path they take. Congratulations, you did it!

We reached out to school districts across the region to determine class sizes for each of El Paso’s high schools. Here’s the list:

Franklin HS – 677

– 677 Coronado HS – 667

– 667 Pebble Hills HS – 642

– 642 Montwood HS – 625

– 625 Americas HS – 567

– 567 Socorro HS – 560

– 560 Eastlake HS – 519

– 519 El Dorado HS – 486

– 486 Eastwood HS – 473

– 473 Del Valle HS – 466

– 466 Bel Air HS – 427

– 427 Jefferson HS/Maxine Silva Health Magnet – 419

– 419 Canutillo HS – 380

– 380 Ysleta HS – 366

366 Parkland HS – 364

– 364 Horizon HS – 363

– 363 El Paso HS – 353

– 353 Chapin HS – 350

– 350 Burges HS – 344

– 344 Andress HS – 330

– 330 JM Hanks HS – 323

– 323 Riverside HS – 249

– 249 Bowie HS – 247

– 247 Austin HS – 245

– 245 Irvin HS – 220

– 220 Mountain View HS – 200

– 200 Clint HS – 175

– 175 Fabens HS – 154

– 154 College Career and Technology Education – 135

– 135 Cathedral HS – 131

– 131 Options HS – 115

– 115 Mission Early College HS – 112

– 112 Northwest Early College HS – 95

– 95 Transmountain Early College HS – 93

– 93 Valle Verde Early College HS – 85

– 85 Loretto Academy – 80

– 80 Clint Early College Academy – 76

– 76 Anthony HS – 60

– 60 Young Women’s Leadership Academy – 41

– 41 Tejas School of Choice – 41

Disclaimer: All graduation numbers are projected as of June 9, and have yet to be certified by each district.

