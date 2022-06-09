ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bird Island, MN

Bird Island man sentenced for conspiracy to commit murder

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Bird Island man has been sentenced last week to eight years in prison after being convicted of threatening and then taking action to kill someone. On April 25, a Renville County jury found...

CBS Minnesota

Parents Of Shot 3-Year-Old Charged With Child Endangerment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The parents of a 3-year-old boy injured in a shooting in Minneapolis earlier this month have been charged. The shooting happened June 5, at about 9 p.m. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound. According to filed charges, a bullet passed through the boy’s body, causing damage to his bowels and his hip bone. On Monday, charges were filed against Maceo Anthony Cortez Beckley and Cydnie Capri Zimmerman, both 30 years old. Police say the boy’s parents told investigators that the boy was playing outside when he was shot, and they were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Public findings of Medford deaths released by sheriff

The deaths of two Medford teenagers 10 days ago was the result of a murder-suicide with a small caliber handgun, officials said today in a statement. According to the Steele County Sheriff's Office, the weapon was found at the scene. The bodies of Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19,...
MEDFORD, MN
CBS Minnesota

97 Arrests In Multi-Agency Crackdown On Crime In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — WCCO is giving you an inside look at the teamwork it takes to tackle crime in Minneapolis. Recently, WCCO’s Reg Chapman rode along with police for a first-hand look at Operation Safe Summer, the only reporter allowed to do so. The Operation Safe Summer Greater Minneapolis Violent Crime Initiative began back on May 1. But for the past five days, the Minneapolis Police Department and its federal, state and local partners worked together to get some of the known shooters, drug dealers and car jackers off the street. Police say they could not have completed this detail successfully without...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
KIMT

Deaths of two teens in Steele County ruled a murder/suicide

MEDFORD, Minn. – Two deaths in Steele County have been ruled a murder/suicide. The Steele County Sheriff’s Office says Chandra Pelch, 18, and Jerome Caldwell, 19, were found dead on June 3 in Medford. Autopsy results have now confirmed that Pelch died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest and Caldwell suffered a non-fatal gunshot to the chest and a fatal gunshot to the head.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Mower County meth sale sends Freeborn County man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Selling meth to a confidential informant is sending a Freeborn County man to prison. Derek Lee Olson, 33 of Hartland, pleaded guilty to third-degree sale of drugs and was sentenced Friday to three years and nine months behind bars, with credit for 58 days already served.
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Meth Dealer Sentenced to 27 Years in Prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
Bring Me The News

Minneapolis firefighters respond to alarm, find man dead, no fire

Minneapolis firefighters responding to a fire alarm call Sunday morning arrived at an apartment to find a man dead, with no sign of smoke or fire. The fire call was made just before 9 a.m., sending firefighters to a residence near 17th Street East and Third Avenue South, where they discovered a man in his 60s dead from "injuries not related to any fire," Minneapolis Police Department announced.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

6-year-old child in critical condition after police responds to report of drowning

ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 6-year-old child is fighting for their life after police say they responded to a report of a drowning at a hotel pool. It happened on Saturday, June 11, at the Holiday Inn. When officers arrived, the child was taken out of the pool and CPR was started. The child was transported to Alomere Health in critical condition.
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle. (credit: MnDOT) The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
OAKDALE, MN
kfgo.com

Western Minnesota man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. A federal indictment accused 62-year-old Frank Stewart of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of methamphetamine in South Dakota and elsewhere. Stewart, of...
kfgo.com

Former Minneapolis police officer sentenced in drug case

MINNEAPOLIS – A former Minneapolis police officer convicted of stealing drugs from people during traffic stops has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Ty Jindra was found guilty in November of stealing Tramadol, methamphetamine and oxycodone. In two cases, he filed false reports and in one...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Fire at Ft. Snelling construction site caused by sparks on roof

(FOX 9) - The preliminary investigation from the State Fire Marshal’s Office concluded a fire at a Fort Snelling construction site was caused by sparks from cutting holes in the metal roof soffit for vents. The fire was at one of the old officers' buildings at 6271 Taylor Ave.,...
KEYC

Mankato Police ask for help in identifying racing drivers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Public Safety asks for the public’s help in finding the drivers of two vehicles suspected to be part of an apparent street race that lead to a crash leaving another driver with severe injuries. Photos taken from the city’s surveillance footage shows two vehicles...
MANKATO, MN

